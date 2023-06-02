3 Investment Accounts You Can’t Afford to Live Without

By Matt Miczulski

Investing is more accessible than ever before. Trading commissions are a thing of the past. Fractional shares let you invest in stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for as little as $1 with many brokers. And advances in technology have made it incredibly easy to invest right on your mobile device.

Investing is one of the best ways to build wealth over time. Yet, not everyone invests.

Whether you’re new to investing or are looking for ways to amplify your portfolio, here are three investment accounts you can’t afford to live without.

The 401(k)

The 401(k) is the foundational investment account for most Americans. It’s accessible — at least 94% of employers offered a 401(k) in 2022. It’s tax-advantaged — you can either claim a tax deduction on contributions or take tax-free withdrawals in retirement depending on the 401(k) type you choose. And it’s incredibly convenient — 401(k)s are funded with payroll deductions, and you can take them with you if you ever change jobs.

But just 60 million Americans participated in a 401(k) plan last year, according to the Investment Company Institute. With a workforce of around 163.5 million people and given the number of people who have access to retirement plans at work, that’s staggering. And it’s led to an enormous amount of wasted wealth.

Most employers will pay you to save for retirement

Matching contributions are one of the main characteristics of a 401(k) plan. Employees contribute up to a certain percentage of their salary each year and their employer matches that amount. Employers made contributions in at least 83 percent of 401(k) plans in 2022, according to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

To illustrate the value of the match, let’s say you’re 35 years old, you make $50,000 a year and contribute 4% of your salary — $2,000 — annually to your 401(k). We’ll assume your salary and contribution amounts stay the same. Over the next 30 years, you will have contributed $60,000 to your 401(k). If your employer offers a dollar-for-dollar match up to 4% of your salary, they will have contributed another $60,000 to your 401(k) over those 30 years. Instead of $60,000 in retirement savings, you’ll have $120,000 — double the amount. All you have to do is participate.

Yet, not everyone takes advantage of the match.

A 2015 research report by investment advisory firm Financial Engines estimated that Americans leave a whopping $24 billion in unclaimed 401(k) company matches on the table each year. This comes at a time when more than 40% of American workers believe their retirement savings are behind schedule.

The IRA

IRAs, short for individual retirement accounts, are a versatile type of tax-advantaged retirement account. Unlike the employer-sponsored 401(k), individuals open IRAs on their own. You’re not merely a participant in the plan like with a 401(k), you own your IRA. And they’re available at most major banks and brokerage firms.

IRAs come in two main types: traditional and Roth. Traditional IRAs offer tax deductions to those looking for immediate tax benefits, while Roth IRAs offer tax-free withdrawals in retirement. The best Roth IRAs are those that come with low fees and offer an extensive lineup of investment options — maybe even an incentive for opening an account. Robinhood, for instance, offers 1% in matching contributions when you contribute to a Robinhood IRA.

IRAs are generally flexible in terms of available investment options. Whereas mutual funds are the most common investment option in 401(k)s, most assets are permitted in an IRA. The law only prohibits individuals from owning life insurance and collectibles.

Flexibility, tax benefits and possible cash incentives for opening an account, IRAs should be an essential part of every investor’s strategy.

But only 18% of working Americans had an IRA in 2020, according to the US Census Bureau.

The HSA

Health savings accounts (HSAs) are a type of tax-advantaged savings account that allow you to save and withdraw money tax free, as long as you use it for qualified medical expenses. Only individuals with a high-deductible health plan are eligible to contribute to a health savings account (HSA). But like an IRA, you own it. You can take your HSA with you, even if you change employers.

HSAs can play an important role in your overall retirement strategy. Contributions to an HSA are tax-deductible and distributions are tax-free when used for qualified medical expenses. Once you hit 65, you can take penalty-free distributions from the HSA for any reason.

Moreover, when you invest your HSA funds, the growth of your investments is also tax-free. If you rarely get sick, investing your HSA funds for the long term can provide far greater benefits than letting that money sit there without earning anything at all. Many HSAs let you invest in stocks, bonds, ETFs and mutual funds.

But despite their many benefits, HSAs are greatly underutilized.

In 2020, only nine percent of HSA account holders invested the money in their account, according to the Employee Benefits Research Institute (EBRI).

Bottom line

Americans are struggling to save for the long-term, but not because of an absence of tools and resources. You don’t need to be an expert or have a lot of money to invest.

The 401(k), IRA and HSA are three types of investment accounts you can’t afford to live without if you’re looking to grow your wealth.

