3 Investing Strategies to Survive a Stock Market Bubble

You've seen the speculation: Some analysts are worried that the stock market might be in a bubble. Does that mean it's time to panic? In a word, no. It's impossible to determine definitively if the market is in a bubble, or if said bubble will pop. That's why your strategy today should be appropriate whether the market crashes next week or continues to show gains. If you're truly worried about future volatility, try these three investing strategies that will serve both ends.

1. Clean house

Dive into your holdings and assess your risk level. You may have risk associated with individual assets or with the composition of your portfolio. With respect to specific assets, smaller, less experienced companies are generally riskier than middle market companies, which are riskier than large caps. In the fixed income space, U.S. Treasuries are the safest, followed by municipal bonds and then corporate bonds. Shifting some of your wealth from, say, a small cap fund into a large-cap dividend fund can add stability ahead of turbulent times.

Image source: Getty Images.

In terms of your portfolio composition, avoid being too exposed to any one company, sector, or asset class. If you have mutual funds or exchange-traded funds, take the extra step of reviewing the positions within those funds. Many funds today are heavily weighted in Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Netflix, for example. These are big companies that have shown resilience so far in 2020. But they're also all in the technology sector. Make sure you are comfortable with how much you're invested in these and any other individual companies, across all your funds.

Also reassess how you're invested in equities versus bonds and cash. The old Rule of 110 can add some perspective here. The rule advises to subtract your age from 110 to determine what percentage of stocks should be in your portfolio. If you are 50, for example, that implies a composition of 60% stocks and 40% bonds and cash. You can adjust that number based on your risk tolerance. In our example, you'd increase your equities over 60% if you can handle more volatility, or decrease them if you can't.

2. Take some early gains

The bursting of a stock market bubble stings most when you need to liquidate your investments. Selling at a market low point locks in losses and takes you out of the running for any recovery gains. And, as we've learned in 2020, those recovery gains can be pretty remarkable.

You can minimize the chances of having to liquidate at a loss by proactively addressing your future cash needs. Think through your financial roadmap for the next five to 10 years. If there are big purchases on the horizon, consider liquidating now and setting aside the proceeds. The good news here is that you likely have some gains available to take. That's one positive aspect of the bubble dynamic -- analysts only worry about bubbles when share prices are on the rise, and rising share prices always present the opportunity to realize gains.

3. Diversify

You can also diversify into assets that will be less affected by a market crash. Real estate and gold are two examples. The easiest way to buy either is with an exchange-traded fund or ETF like iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT: USRT) for real estate and iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), which is backed by physical gold. Note that with real estate, an ETF will show more volatility than actual property -- but that's often a reasonable trade-off given the convenience and lower cost of being an ETF shareholder rather than a landlord.

Real estate is an effective hedge against market volatility because property values are far more stable than equity share prices. Gold, on the other hand, tends to move opposite of the market. That's an important point to consider when deciding how much gold exposure you want. Gold has been strong recently, but if the market stabilizes without a correction, gold's value may moderate. For that reason, it's wise to limit gold to 5% or less of your portfolio.

Playing it safe

It's never a good idea to make drastic moves ahead of a stock market correction that may or may not happen. But if you are worried about how you might fare through a round of market volatility, you could make smaller changes to moderate the risk in your portfolio. Try shifting some of your wealth into lower-volatility assets, increasing your cash stores, and adding exposure to investments that have a low or negative correlation to the financial markets.

10 stocks we like better than iShares COMEX Gold Trust

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and iShares COMEX Gold Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Catherine Brock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Netflix and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.