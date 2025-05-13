3 Investing Experts Predict How High (or Low) Elon Musk’s Tesla Stock Will Go

Tesla (TSLA) investors haven’t had much to cheer since the beginning of the year, as shares of the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle (EV) company have fallen since touching a new high of $483.99 on Dec. 17, 2024.

To put that into perspective, here are some stats for Tesla stock as of May 12, 2025:

Stock price: $298.26

$298.26 Market cap: $960.68 billion

$960.68 billion 52-week high: $488.54

$488.54 52-week low: $167.41

In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote that the miss illuminates an aging product and greater competition. But another analyst, Wedbush’s Dan Ives, called the sell-off a “knee-jerk reaction” and said Tesla had a “respectable” fourth quarter delivery number, per Forbes.

Conflicting takes are not unusual for Tesla, whose stock price has seen more than its share of volatility over the years. The EV maker’s shares have basically gone sideways since November 2021 — with plenty of ups and downs along the way.

So, where will Tesla’s shares go throughout the rest of 2025? Here’s what analysts and experts are saying.

What Are Analysts Saying?

Looking ahead, analysts continue to have a mixed outlook on Tesla. As of May 12, 2025, here’s how analysts surveyed by Zacks rate the stock.

Strong Buy: 16

16 Buy: 2

2 Hold: 13

13 Sell: 1

1 Strong Sell: 10

The average short-term price target offered by 36 analysts is $283.14. The expert forecasts range from a low of $115 to a high of $465, which is an interesting fluctuation as the average price target is actually a decrease from the current stock price.

Will It Go Up or Down This Year?

Here’s what three other investing experts predict for Tesla’s stock this year.

Anthony Grosso, a New York-based financial strategist and mortgage loan originator, expects Tesla shares to end the year in a range of $350 to $375, though he wouldn’t be surprised to see the price fall lower.

“At this point, I think all of the positive expectations have been baked into the market,” Grosso told GOBankingRates. “It will be very difficult for the news to continue to match the current valuations and any negative information will only push it back down. I expect TSLA to have continued wild volatility and can see it easily coming back to $300.”

Edward Corona, a Florida-based trader and publisher of The Options Oracle Newsletter, has a bullish outlook on Tesla and sees it ending the year in a range of $430 to $520. He expects the company’s leadership in EVs as well as energy and technology innovations to offset potential headwinds, such as high interest rates and rising competition from Ford, General Motors and Rivian.

“Tesla is the face of the electric vehicle movement, and governments around the world are backing green energy like never before. That’s a huge tailwind for Tesla’s growth,” Corona told GOBankingRates.

“Tesla’s energy storage solutions and solar panel business are just getting started. And don’t forget their AI-driven push toward full autonomy. If they crack the self-driving code, it’s a game-changer — not just for Tesla, but the entire auto industry. Tesla’s got the vision, the innovation and the leadership to stay ahead of the pack.”

Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas recently raised his price target on Tesla to $404 from $298 previously, Morningstar reported.

“Despite weaker-than-expected deliveries, we are sticking with our Buy [rating] and raising our target,” Gianarikas wrote. “Tesla also has a generational set of growth opportunities ahead, including EVs, autonomy/ AI, energy storage and robotics. We acknowledge the limited upside implied by our price target but believe it is appropriate given the near-term volatility.”

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

