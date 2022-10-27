3 Invesco Mutual Funds You Should Consider Buying

With around $1.32 trillion worth of assets under management as of Sep 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Class Y VSMIX, Invesco U.S. Managed Volatility Fund Class R6 USMVX, and Invesco Convertible Securities Fund CNSFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and the past performance.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Class Y seeks long-term capital growth by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-cap companies which its advisor believes are undervalued. VSMIX also invests in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Class Y has three-year annualized returns of 13.5%. As of the end of April 2022, VSMIX had 78 issues and invested 2.59% of its net assets in Univar Solutions Incorporated.

Invesco U.S. Managed Volatility Fund Class R6 invests most of its assets along with borrowings if any, in securities of large-capitalization U.S. companies, and in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics. USMVX advisors invests in derivatives that they believe will balance the volatility level of the fund's annual returns.

Invesco U.S. Managed Volatility Fund Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%. USMVX has an expense ratio of 0.15% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Invesco Convertible Securities Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in convertible securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics. CNSFX advisors may also invest a small portion of its net assets in below-investment-grade securities, synthetic convertible securities and exchangeable convertible securities.

Invesco Convertible Securities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%. Ellen Gold has been one of the fund managers of CNSFX since January 1998.

