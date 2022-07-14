3 Invesco Mutual Funds You Should Consider Buying

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.56 trillion preliminary assets under management as of Mar 31, 2022. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,400 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services throughout its offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Class A VSCAX, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class A OPGSX, and Invesco Growth and Income Fund GIFFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and the past performance.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Class A seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-cap companies which its advisor believes are undervalued. VSCAX also invests in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 14.2%. As of the end of April 2022, VSCAX had 78 issues and invested 5.16% of its net assets in Cash.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class A seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its assets along with borrowings if any, in common stocks of companies that are involved in mining, processing or dealing in gold or other metals or minerals, gold bullion, other physical metals, and precious metals-related ETFs. OPGSX also invests in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 19.2%. OPGSX has an expense ratio of 1.07% compared with the category average of 1.17%.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in income-producing equity securities, which include common stocks and convertible securities irrespective of their market capitalization but preferably in large-cap companies. GIFFX invests a small portion of its net assets in foreign issues, along with depositary receipts.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.6%. Sergio Marcheli has been one of the fund managers of GIFFX since March 2003.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.