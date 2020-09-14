3 Invesco Mutual Funds You Must Add to Your Portfolio

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had preliminary assets under management of $1.2 trillion as of Aug 31, 2020. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund Class A ACPSX aims for total return that encompasses current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in fixed income securities and in derivatives and other instruments. However, investment grade fixed-income securities generally represented by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index are given primary focus. ACPSX has returned 5.3% over the past three years.

ACPSXhas an expense ratio of 0.75% compared with the category average of 0.80%.

Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund Class A OPOCX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of American companies that its managers consider as having good potential for growth. It mostly focuses on stocks of small-capitalization companies. OPOCX has three-year annualized returns of 21.3%.

Ronald J. Zibelli is one of the fund managers of OPOCX since 2006.

Invesco Summit Fund Class A ASMMX invests in equities of companies irrespective of their market capitalization. ASMMX invests in companies that are believed to have impressive growth prospects. The fund avoids companies that derive earnings from sectors including alcohol, tobacco and gambling. It may also invest a maximum of 25% of its assets in companies located abroad. ASMMX has returned 19.5% in the last three years.

As of the end of June 2020, ASMMX held 111 issues, with 10.77% of its total assets invested in Amazon.com Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco funds.

