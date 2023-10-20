3 Invesco Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco is a trusted name in the investment industry. The company helped investors diversify by giving access to a wide selection from asset classes, sectors and markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA Invesco asset management had around $1.49 trillion worth of assets under management as of Sep 30, 2023.

This top global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, domestic and international funds. It has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.

Invesco also offers mutual funds that have specific investment strategies like sustainable investment, dividend, growth and emerging markets. These help customers make informed decisions based on individual goals.

We have selected three Invesco mutual funds that have offered excellent returns to its stakeholders amid uncertain economic conditions. These funds have the majority of their investment in sectors like technology, industrial cyclical, finance, energy and utilities, which are expected to perform well in the future.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio compared to the category average. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Invesco SteelPath MLP Income MLPZX fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in master limited partnership of companies, which are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPZX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Stuart Cartner has been the lead manager of MLPZX since Mar 30, 2010, and most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Energy Transfer (14.2%), MPLX (13.7%) and Nustar Energy (8.5%) as of 5/31/2023.

MLPZX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 40.4% and 8.4%, respectively. MLPZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 1.13%, which is less than the category average of 1.56%.

Invesco Small Cap Value VSCAX fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which, according to the fund’s advisors, are undervalued. VSCAX advisors also invest in derivatives, or other instruments with the same economic characteristics.

Jonathan Mueller has been the lead manager of VSCAX since Jun 24, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Western Alliance Bancorp (3.0%), Northern Oil & Gas (2.7%) and Teck Resources (2.5%) as of 4/30/2023.

VSCAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 30.2% and 11.7%, respectively. VSCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 1.09%, which is less than the category average of 1.16%.

Invesco Comstock ACSDX fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks, derivatives and other instruments, preferably of large market-capitalization companies. ACSDX advisors also invest in real estate investment trusts.

Kevin C. Holt has been the lead manager of ACSDX since Jul 31, 1999, and most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Meta Platform (2.9%), Philip Morris International (2.7%) and Wells Fargo (2.6%) as of 7/31/2023.

ACSDX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 19.8% and 8%, respectively. ACSDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.56% compared to the category average of 0.94%.

