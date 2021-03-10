3 Invesco Mutual Funds to Buy for Stellar Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had preliminary $1.3 trillion assets under management as of Jan 31, 2020. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund Class A ACPSX aims for total return that encompasses current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in fixed income securities and in derivatives and other instruments. However, investment grade fixed-income securities generally represented by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index are given primary focus. ACPSX has returned 5.7% over the past three years.

ACPSX has an expense ratio of 0.76% compared with the category average of 0.78%.

Invesco Corporate Bond Fund Class A ACCBX aims primarily for current income with preservation of capital, while capital appreciation is secondary. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in corporate bonds, and in derivatives and other instruments. The fund manager can also invest 65% to 100% of net assets in investment grade securities; securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government.

ACCBX has three-year annualized returns of 7.1%.Charles E. Burge is one of the fund managers of ACCBX since 2009.

Invesco Emerging Markets Select Equity Fund Class Y IEMYX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of issuers in the emerging markets countries. It invests primarily in equity securities and depositary receipts, and common as well as preferred stocks. IEMYX has three-year annualized returns of 7.2%.

As of the end of December 2020, IEMYX held 49 issues, with 6.67% of its total assets invested in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd Class H.

Zacks Investment Research

