3 Invesco Mutual Funds to Buy for Stellar Returns

With more than $1.56 trillion worth of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2022, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class R6 OGMIX, Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Class Y VSMIX, and Invesco Comstock Fund Class R6 ICSFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and the past performance.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class R6 seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of companies that are involved in mining, processing or dealing in gold, other metals or minerals. OGMIX also invests in derivatives, gold bullions, other physical metals and precious metal-related ETFs.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class R6has three-year annualized returns of 24.8%. As of the end of January 2022, OGMIXhad 117 issues and invested 6.09% of its net assets in Newmont Corporation.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Class Y seeks long-term capital growth by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity, derivatives, or other instruments with the same economic characteristics as small-capitalization companies. VSMIX advisors primarily invest in the common stock of undervalued companies.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Class Yhas three-year annualized returns of 16.7%. VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.88% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

Invesco Comstock Fund Class R6 seeks capital growth along with current income by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, equity, derivatives, or other instruments with the same economic characteristics of large-capitalization companies. ICSFX advisors may also invest a small portion of its net assets in real estate investment trusts.

Invesco Comstock Fund Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 12.1%. Kevin C. Holt has been the fund manager of ICSFX since August 1999.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

