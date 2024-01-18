3 Invesco Mutual Funds to Buy for 2024 & Beyond

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Invesco is a trusted name in the investment industry. Founded in 1978, the company helped investors diversify by giving access to a wide selection from various asset classes, sectors and markets. Invesco’s average total assets under management for the quarter through Dec 31, 2023, were $1,515.6 billion.

The company offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries and has more than 8,400 employees. This top global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Uncertainties over the Federal Reserve’s interest decision could impact corporate performance, which will impact stock prices, making it risky for investors who lack professional expertise in managing funds. We have thus selected three Invesco mutual funds for investors who wish to diversify in various asset classes. The fund house has a reputation as a trusted partner and long-term financial success. Since the majority of the fund’s investment is in sectors like technology, industrial cyclical, finance, energy and utilities, they are expected to perform well in the future.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio compared to the category average. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund MLPDX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in the master limited partnership of companies, which are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPDX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Stuart Cartner has been the lead manager of MLPDX since Mar 30, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Energy Transfer (14.2%), MPLX (14%) and Western Midstream Partner (9.7%) as of Aug 31, 2023.

MLPDX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 29.6% and 13.1%, respectively. MLPDX has an annual expense ratio of 1.38%, which is less than the category average of 1.56%.

Invesco Small Cap Value VSCAX fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which, according to the fund’s advisors, are undervalued. VSCAX advisors also invest in derivatives, or other instruments with the same economic characteristics.

Jonathan Mueller has been the lead manager of VSCAX since Jun 24, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Pinnacle Financial Partners (2.8%), Northern Oil & Gas (2.7%) and Lumentum Holdings (2.4%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

VSCAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 20.5% and 20.7%, respectively. VSCAX has an annual expense ratio of 1.09%, which is less than the category average of 1.16%.

Invesco Comstock ACSTX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks, derivatives and other instruments, preferably of largemarket-capitalization companies. ACSTX advisors also invest in real estate investment trusts.

Kevin C. Holt has been the lead manager of ACSTX since Jul 31, 1999. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Meta Platform (2.9%), Philip Morris International (2.7%), Wells Fargo (2.6%) and as of Jul 31, 2023.

ACSTX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 14.7% and 13.4%, respectively. ACSTX has an annual expense ratio of 0.81% compared to the category average of 0.94%.

