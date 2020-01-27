3 Invesco Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

With more than $1,226.2 billion of assets under management (as of Dec 31, 2019), Invesco Ltd offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 6,500 investment professionals and employees, and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 20 countries.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco Health Care Fund Class Y GGHYX seeks capital appreciation over a long period of time. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that operate in the healthcare industry. It may invest in securities of companies across all market capitalizations. GGHYX has three-year annualized returns of 15.6%.

Henry Wu is a fund manager of GGHYX since 2017.

Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund Class A VADAX invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks that are represented on the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income. VADAX has returned 11.8% in the past three years.

VADAX has an expense ratio of 0.52% as compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund Class A LCEAX seeks long-term capital appreciation current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities. It may also invest in securities of non-U.S. companies. Also, the fund may act as a foundation for investors' portfolios. LCEAX has three-year annualized returns of 7.7%.

As of September 2019, LCEAX held 85 issues, with 3.41% of its assets invested in Entergy Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

