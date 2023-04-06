3 Invesco Mutual Funds That Should be on Your Radar

With around $1.48 trillion worth of assets under management as Jan 31, 2023, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invescomutual funds, viz., Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund OGMYX, Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX and Invesco Comstock Fund ICSFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund seeks capital appreciation. OGMYX invests primarily in common stocks of companies involved in mining, processing or dealing in gold or other metals or minerals, and precious metals-related ETFs.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.4%. As of October 2022, OGMYX held 84 issues, with 6% of its assets invested in Northern Star Resources.

Invesco Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in securities of small-cap companies. VSMIX invests primarily in common stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 27.3%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VSMIX since 2010.

Invesco Comstock Fund invests primarily in common stocks, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. It focuses mainly on large-cap issuers.

Invesco Comstock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.3%. ICSFX has an expense ratio of 0.44% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

