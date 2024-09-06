3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Terrific Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1,732.0 billion in preliminary assets under management as of July 31, 2024. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,400 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 26 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Growth and Income ACGIX, Invesco Small Cap Value VSCAX and Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 MLPFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Growth and Income fund seeks income and long-term growth of capital by investing in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities. ACGIX advisors also invest in debt securities of various maturities.

Invesco Growth and Income has three-year annualized returns of 8.7%. As of February 2024, ACGIX held 74 issues, with 4.2% of its assets invested in Wells Fargo.

Invesco Small Cap Value fund seeks capital appreciation. VSCAX invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small-capitalization companies that the fund's investment advisor believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 17.4%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VSCAX since June 2010.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships. MLPFX chooses issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 has three-year annualized returns of 22.6%. MLPFX has an expense ratio of 1.12%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Zacks Investment Research

