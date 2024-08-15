3 Invesco Mutual Funds to Keep an Eye On

Volatility in U.S. stock markets continues, but this time, it is due to an unexpected fall in initial jobless claims, which saw the most-significant drop in 11 months. Though other macroeconomic factors have shown signs of improvement for the Federal Reserve to take an interest rate cut decision, uncertainty over the timing is causing volatility in the market.

According to the Labor Department report, the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell 17,000 to a seasonally adjusted 233,000 for the week ended Aug 3, 2024. The slowdown in the labor market is mainly due to the prolonged high interest rate kept by the Fed to tame inflation, which dampened demand and affected the hiring process.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of June fell 0.1% and increased by 3% on a yearly basis, inching close to the Federal Reserve’s ambitious target of 2%. Advance estimates for the Q2 2024 GDP growth rate have increased at an annual rate of 2.8% against the real GDP growth of 1.4% in Q1. According to the Institute for Supply Management reports, Services PMI expanded for the 47th time in 50 months to 51.4 in July. A reading above 50 indicates that the services sector economy is generally expanding.

In such a market scenario, investors who wish to diversify in various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds can buy or remain invested in the three below-mentioned Invesco mutual funds. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Invesco is a trusted name in the investment industry. Since 1978, the company has been helping investors diversify by giving access to a wide selection from various asset classes, sectors and markets. Invesco Asset Management had around $1.58 trillion worth of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2023.

The company has offices in 26 countries offering financial services and more than 8,400 employees. This top global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Invesco also offers mutual funds that have specific investment strategies like sustainable investment, dividends, growth and emerging markets. These help customers make informed decisions based on individual goals.

The fund house has a reputation as a trusted partner and boasts long-term financial success. With the majority of the investments in sectors like technology, industrial cyclical, finance, energy and utilities, these funds are expected to perform well in the future.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and have an expense ratio of less than 1%. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPTX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in the master limited partnership of companies, which are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPTX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Stuart Cartner has been the lead manager of MLPTX since Mar 30, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Energy Transfer (8.1%), MPLX (7.4%) and Western Midstream Partner (6.1%) as of May 31, 2024.

MLPTX’sthree-year and five-year annualized returns are 22.9% and 12.1%, respectively. MLPTX has an annual expense ratio of 0.87%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies and in derivatives instruments with similar economic characteristics. VSMIX advisors choose to invest in companies that, according to them, are undervalued.

Jonathan Mueller has been the lead manager of VSMIX since Jun 24, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Vertiv Holdings (3.2%), Coherent (3%) and Lumentum (3.0%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

VSMIX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 17.6% and 20.3%, respectively. VSMIX has an annual expense ratio of 0.86%.

Invesco Growth and Income ACGMX fund invests most of its net assets in income-producing common stocks and convertible securities, preferably in large-cap companies. ACGMX advisors also invest in issuers of foreign companies and depositary receipts.

Sergio Marcheli has been the lead manager of ACGMX since Feb 28, 2003. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Wells Fargo (4.2%), Bank of America (3.1%) and CBRE Group (2.5%) as of Feb 29, 2024.

ACGMX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 9.0% and 11%, respectively. ACGMX has an annual expense ratio of 0.56%.

