3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Terrific Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1,585.3 billion in preliminary assets under management as of Dec 31, 2023. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Comstock Fund ACSTX, Invesco Small Cap Value Fund VSMIX and Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Comstock Fund seeks capital growth and income through investments in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common and preferred stocks. ACSTX advisors generally seek to identify companies that are undervalued and have identifiable factors that might lead to improved valuations.

Invesco Comstock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.7%. As of July 2023, ACSTX held 77 issues, with 2.9% of its assets invested in Meta Platforms, Inc.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in securities of small-cap companies. VSMIX invests primarily in common stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.8%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VSMIX since 2010.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund invests the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships of companies engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPFX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 27.7%. MLPFX has an expense ratio of 1.13% compared with the category average of 1.56%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (MLPFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (VSMIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ACSTX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.