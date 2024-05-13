3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Superlative Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1,625.2 billion in preliminary assets under management as of May 9, 2024. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPFX, Invesco Small Cap Value Fund (VSCAX) and Invesco Growth and Income Fund ACGMX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund seeks total return by investing the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships. MLPFX chooses issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.7%. As of February 2023, MLPFX held 41 issues, with 8% of its assets invested in Energy Transfer LP.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund seeks to achieve capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small-cap companies, convertible securities and securities issued by foreign companies. VSCAX pays out dividends and capital gains annually.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13%. VSCAX has an expense ratio of 1.11%.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund seeks income and long-term growth of capital by investing in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities. ACGMX advisors also invest in debt securities of various maturities.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.2%. Sergio Marcheli has been one of the fund managers of ACGMX since 2003.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

