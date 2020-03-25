3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

With more than $1,159.4 billion of assets under management (as of Feb 29, 2020), Invesco Ltd offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 6,500 investment professionals and employees, and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 20 countries.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund Class A VADAX invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks that are represented on the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income. VADAX has returned 5.8% in the past three years.

VADAX has an expense ratio of 0.52% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund Class A ACPSX invests the majority of its assets in fixed income securities, derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to the aforementioned securities. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation. ACPSX may also invest a minority of its assets in foreign debt securities. ACPSX has three-year annualized returns of 5%.

As of the end of December 2019, ACPSX held 1,118 issues, with 2.78% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Notes 1.75%.

Invesco Corporate Bond Fund Class Y ACCHX seeks current income through preservation of capital. ACCHX invests a large share of its assets in bonds issued by corporate issuers. The fund is expected to invest a minimum of 65% of its assets in securities that are rated investment-grade. ACCHX has three-year annualized returns of 6.6%.

Charles E. Burgeis a fund manager of ACCHX since 2010.

