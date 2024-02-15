3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1,583.9 billion in preliminary assets under management as of Feb 12, 2024. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPFX, Invesco Small Cap Value Fund VSCAX, and Invesco Growth and Income Fund ACGIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund seeks total return by investing the majority of its net assets in Master Limited Partnerships. MLPFX chooses issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources. It also considers derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 27%. As of November 2022, MLPFX held 40 issues, with 8% of its assets invested in ENERGY TRANSFER LP.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund seeks to achieve capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small-cap companies, convertible securities and securities issued by foreign companies. VSCAX pays out dividends and capital gains annually.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.8%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VSCAX since 2010.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund seeks income and long-term growth of capital by investing in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities. ACGIX advisors also invest in debt securities of various maturities.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.3%. ACGIX has an expense ratio of 0.79% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VSCAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MLPFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ACGIX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.