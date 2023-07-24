3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $ 1,538.2 billion in preliminary assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 25 countries.



This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund MLPDX, Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund OSCYX and Invesco Growth and Income Fund ACGIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.



Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund invests the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships. MLPDX chooses issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources.



Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 34.4%. As of February 2023, MLPDX held 26 issues, with 14% of its assets invested in MPLX LP.



Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund invests most of its assets in small-cap securities. OSCYX advisors choose small-cap companies whose market capitalization falls within the range of market capitalization of the largest and smallest companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index.



Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.7%. Matthew P. Ziehl has been one of the fund managers of OSCYX since 2013.



Invesco Growth and Income Fund seeks income and long-term growth of capital by investing in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities. ACGIX advisors also invest in debt securities of various maturities.



Invesco Growth and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.4%. ACGIX has an expense ratio of 0.79% compared with the category average of 0.94%.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.



Zacks Investment Research

