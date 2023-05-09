3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.48 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of Mar 31, 2023. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 25 countries. This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., VSCAX , and CNSDX . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds. seeks total return by investing the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships. MLPFX chooses issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources. It also considers derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics. Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 47%. As of November 2022, MLPFX held 39 issues, with 7.4% of its assets invested in ENERGY TRANSFER LP.seeks to achieve capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small-cap companies, convertible securities and securities issued by foreign companies. VSCAX pays out dividends and capital gains annually. Invesco Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 41.6%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VSCAX since 2010.seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets inconvertible securities, such as preferred stocks and bonds. CNSDX distributes dividends on quarterly and capital gains annually. Invesco Convertible Securities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.7%. CNSDX has an expense ratio of 0.68% compared with the category average of 1.13%. To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds. Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

