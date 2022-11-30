3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

With around $1.32 trillion worth of assets under management as of Sep 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries.

Below, we share with you three Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco Small Cap Value Fd Cl A VSCAX, Invesco Comstock Fund ICSFX, and Invesco Discovery Fund Class R6 ODIIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and the past performance.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fd Cl A invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of small capitalization companies that its advisors believe are undervalued. VSCAX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fd Cl A has three-year annualized returns of 18.7%. As of the end of July 2022, VSCAX had 85 issues and invested 3.18% of its net assets in Northern Oil & Gas.

Invesco Comstock Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks large-capitalization companies. ICSFX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics, irrespective of any market capitalization.

Invesco Comstock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.6%. ICSFX has an expense ratio of 0.43% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Invesco Discovery Fund Class R6 invests most of its assets in common stocks of small-capitalization U.S. companies that the portfolio managers believe have growth prospects. ODIIX advisors defined small-cap as those companies with market capitalization similar to that of the companies listed in the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Invesco Discovery Fund Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 11.62%. Ronald J. Zibelli has been one of the fund managers of ODIIX since May 2006.

