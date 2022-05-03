3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Prolific Returns
Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.531 trillion preliminary assets under management as of Feb 28, 2022. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services throughout its offices in 25 countries.
This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.
Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class Y OGMYX, Invesco Discovery Fund Class A OPOCX, and Invesco Growth and Income Fund Class Y ACGMX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class Y seeks capital appreciation. OGMYX invests primarily in common stocks of companies involved in mining, processing or dealing in gold or other metals or minerals, and precious metals-related ETFs.
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class Y has three-year annualized returns of 26.4%. As of January 2022, OGMYX held 117 issues, with 6.1% of its assets invested in Newmont Corporation.
Invesco Discovery Fund Class A seeks capital appreciation by investing mainly in common stocks of small-cap companies having favorable growth prospects.
Invesco Discovery Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 18.7%. Ronald J. Zibelli Jr. has been one of the fund managers of OPOCX since 2006.
Invesco Growth and Income Fund Class Y invests primarily in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities, mainly in large-cap companies.
Invesco Growth and Income Fund Class Y has three-year annualized returns of 14.3%. ACGMX has an expense ratio of 0.56% compared with the category average of 0.94%.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.
