3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

With around $1.53 trillion worth of assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 20 countries.

Below, we share with you three Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco Small Cap Value Fund VSCAX, Invesco Comstock Fund ICSFX, and Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund OSCYX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies that its advisors believe are undervalued. VSCAX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 33.2%. As of the end of April 2023, VSCAX had 97 issues and invested 3% of its net assets in Western Alliance Bancorp.

Invesco Comstock Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of large-cap companies. ICSFX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics, irrespective of any market capitalization.

Invesco Comstock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 21.8%. ICSFX has an expense ratio of 0.44% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings if any in common stocks of small-capitalization companies with market capitalization within the range of companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index. OSCYX advisors may also invest in securities with similar economic objectives.

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.9%. Matthew P. Ziehl has been one of the fund managers of OSCYX since May 2013.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VSCAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ICSFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (OSCYX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.