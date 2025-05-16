3 Intriguing Tech Stocks to Watch After Earnings: CRWV, CSCO, CYBR

There were a number of tech stocks that stood out in this week’s earnings lineup and are worth keeping an eye on as the broader market continues to rebound.

Furthermore, three of these tech stocks are standing out in particular, thanks to their artificial intelligence capabilities, which are helping them take market share in their respective industries.

CoreWeave – CRWV

Specializing in cloud computing for AI infrastructure, CoreWeave CRWV released its first quarterly report on Wednesday after going public in late March and was able to generate very bullish sentiment. Despite reporting a net loss of $149.6 million or -$1.49 per share, CoreWeave’s rapid top-line expansion alluded to its future earnings potential, with Q1 sales skyrocketing 420% from a year ago to $981.6 million.

Adding to bullish investor sentiment was that Nvidia NVDA disclosed a major stake in CoreWeave in a 13F filing, with the chip giant owning 24.18 million CRWV shares. As a key partner and investor, Nvidia provides high-performance GPUs for CoreWeave's AI cloud infrastructure. Furthermore, CoreWeave announced it has secured a $4.1 billion deal with OpenAI, with some of its other noteworthy customers being Microsoft MSFT and Meta Platforms META .

CRWV spiked more than +35% this week and has now soared over +100% since its IPO, hitting an all-time high of $84 a share today.



Cisco Systems – CSCO

Computer networking giant Cisco Systems CSCO continued to display its strong operational performance after eclipsing top and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal third quarter on Wednesday. Fueling Cisco’s growth is that the company has catered its networking, security, and data center solutions for AI workloads.

This led to Cisco’s Security segment revenue climbing 54% to $2.01 billion, with the company reporting over $600 million in AI infrastructure orders during the quarter. Overall, Cisco’s Q3 sales rose 11% to $14.15 billion compared to $12.7 billion a year ago and topped estimates of $14.05 billion. Astonishingly, Cisco’s streak of reaching or exceeding the Zacks EPS Consensus (Quarterly) dates back to 2012 with Q3 EPS of $0.96 topping expectations of $0.91 and rising from $0.88 a share in the comparative quarter.

Plus, Cisco announced it will be collaborating with the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), alongside Microsoft, BlackRock BLK , and Nvidia, to invest in scalable AI data centers.



CyberArk Software – CYBR

Strong financial results and growing demand for its identity security solutions have continued to push CyberArk Software CYBR stock higher as a leader in protecting enterprises from unauthorized access, fraud, and cyber threats. The integration of artificial intelligence into its identity security solutions has also lifted CyberArk’s services, establishing an AI center of Excellence to enhance threat detection and response capabilities.

Trading over $350 a share, CYBR is up +35% in 2025. The stellar stock performance could continue with CyberArk reporting Q1 sales of $317.6 million on Tuesday, which soared 43% YoY and exceeded estimates of $305.66 million. Even better, EPS spiked 30% to $0.98 from $0.75 a share in Q1 2024. Blasting Q1 EPS expectations of $0.79, CyberArk has posted a very impressive average earnings surprise of 44.33% in its last four quarterly reports.



Bottom Line

There was a lot to like about CoreWeave, Cisco Systems, and CyberArk Software’s quarterly reports. It wouldn’t be surprising if these intriguing tech stocks drifted higher in the coming weeks, especially with market sentiment turning bullish again and AI likely to fuel their future growth.

