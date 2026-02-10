3 Insurance Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs With More Room to Run

Trade rotation has been the big stock market story so far in 2026. AI hyperscalers are still allocating significant capital toward their goals, but these ambitions aren’t being rewarded as they were in previous years. Instead, money has been flowing into more defensive sectors such as consumer staples and industrials as investors digest weak U.S. economic data. Major indices are still within a hair of all-time highs, but this dispersion has given some participants pause as a broadening market often hides underlying weakness. Today, we’ll look at one industry where the current market environment is actually boosting its long-term outlook: insurance.

Interest Rate Tailwinds and Improved Efficiency Boost the Insurance Industry

Stocks in the insurance space lagged in 2025, but several underlying tailwinds indicate potential outperformance in 2026. First, interest rate policy takes time to work through the insurance industry. Unlike the tech sector, where borrowing costs are always front of mind, insurance companies don’t recognize the impact of high rates until their bond portfolios start rolling over. After many years of near-zero interest rates, insurers are seeing their net investment income (NII) expand as they reinvest their premium pools into higher-yielding assets. The Federal Reserve has begun easing interest rates once again, but these bonds will continue to yield higher returns until insurers begin rolling over their portfolios into newer, lower-yielding assets.

Other tailwinds benefiting the insurance industry include:

Benign Weather: Despite devastating wildfires in California and flooding in Texas, no hurricanes made landfall in the continental United States in 2025, which limited catastrophe payouts and boosted underwriting margins.

Despite devastating wildfires in California and flooding in Texas, no hurricanes made landfall in the continental United States in 2025, which limited catastrophe payouts and boosted underwriting margins. Pricing Power: Insurers have passed premium increases to both commercial and individual policyholders with minimal pushback. Demand for coverage remains strong amidst rising litigation and vehicle repair costs, even as underwriting standards have tightened.

Insurers have passed premium increases to both commercial and individual policyholders with minimal pushback. Demand for coverage remains strong amidst rising litigation and vehicle repair costs, even as underwriting standards have tightened. AI Efficiency: Yes, there’s an AI story here, too. Insurers have implemented several AI tools, like CAPE Analytics and Ecopia AI, to deliver personalized, real-time risk assessments. For example, home insurers can use AI tools to instantly review property conditions, surrounding vegetation, drainage patterns, climate risk, and more to give precise policy recommendations for more efficient underwriting.

3 Insurance Stocks Breaking Out to New 52-Week Highs

Defensive areas like consumer staples have been outperforming lately, and insurance stocks are another place where risk-averse investors have started parking their cash. These three big insurers have all quietly broken out to new 52-week highs in February, and these rallies aren’t showing signs of abating just yet.

Travelers Companies: Big Earnings Beat Leads 2026 Tailwinds

Investors in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) have several things to be thankful for in 2026. The company recorded unusually low catastrophe losses in 2025, which helped boost its Q4 2025 earnings results far beyond analyst expectations. Travelers exceeded earnings per share, or EPS ($11.13 vs. $8.34 expected) and revenue ($12.43 billion vs. $11.13 billion expected) projections in the release, and its combined ratio of 80.2% highlights improvements in underwriting efficiency. The company also authorized an additional $5 billion in share repurchases and is prepared to raise its dividend for the 22nd consecutive year.

The stock has been in an uptrend for most of the last 12 months, but the recent breakout has occurred with extra velocity. A bullish MACD crossover has boosted the upward momentum, and the stock has strong support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Moving forward, investors will be watching whether the 50-day SMA becomes the new support level, which would imply that this bullish momentum has long-term potential.

Aflac: Dividend Aristocrat Finally Breaks Out

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) has been in a range-bound trading pattern ever since spokesman Nick Saban stopped coaching at Alabama. Coincidence? Yes, probably. However, the company is finally breaking out following its Q4 2025 earnings report, which showed growth in U.S. premiums and year-over-year (YOY) expansion in adjusted EPS. But most importantly, Aflac continues to be a capital compounder, announcing another round of buybacks and more than $300 million in dividend payments in Q4. Aflac has raised its dividend payout for 44 consecutive years, and it has grown at a 13% annualized rate over the last five years.

The stock’s previous all-time high was finally surpassed in early February after 15 months of range-bound trading. While Aflac's earnings weren’t as positive as Travelers', the breakout appears to have strength, supported by confirmation on the MACD and relative strength index (RSI). A sturdy dividend with upside potential in the stock is a great combination for risk-averse investors.

The Hartford: New Highs Supported by Earnings and Investment Income

The Hartford Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) also benefited from a low-stress catastrophe season and expanding net investment income (NII). The company’s impressive Q4 2025 earnings beats were driven by a nearly 15% YOY increase in investment income and 8% premium income growth from the Business Insurance segment. Following the report, analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock to a Street-high $165, implying nearly 15% upside from current levels.

Much like Travelers, the stock is signalling a technical breakout on the daily chart. The 200-day SMA has served as support for much of the last 12 months, and a bullish MACD cross now confirms the latest momentum swing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.