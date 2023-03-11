3 Insanely Cheap Stocks

Investors can find value in any market, but right now there are some extreme values in profitable, dividend-paying companies that have shown they create value for decades. In this video, Travis Hoium digs into why he thinks General Motors (NYSE: GM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are all being overlooked by the market.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 11, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast, General Motors, and Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

