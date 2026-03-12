3 Industry-Leading Consumer Companies Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Unique Ways

Key Points

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a hot buzzword in the markets and the economy. Incredible amounts of capital are being invested in computing resources to build the infrastructure. However, the tools that are already available are benefiting companies that decide to be proactive and figure out ways to enhance their performance in this new technological age.

For stock market investors, it might be a good idea to start identifying the businesses that are choosing to adapt. Here are three examples of industry-leading companies that are leveraging AI capabilities in unique ways.

1. Netflix

The first business on this list is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), a dominant force in the streaming entertainment market. It ended 2025 with 325 million subscribers. And it reported 16% revenue growth and a 29.5% operating margin last year, showcasing its financial success.

Netflix has long used AI and machine learning to improve its recommendation algorithm. There is so much content on the platform, it can be overwhelming for viewers. It helps that the underlying technology is there to assist them with figuring out what to watch. Of course, this is bolstered by the immense amount of viewer data that Netflix collects.

The company uses AI in other ways, too. In Happy Gilmore 2, released in July 2025, the technology was used to make characters look younger. It makes sense that AI can be used in visual effects.

Netflix launched its ad-based subscription tier in November 2022, and targeting capabilities are improving with the help of AI. "In 2025, we began testing new AI tools to help advertisers create custom ads based on Netflix's intellectual property, and we plan to build on this progress in 2026," the Q4 2025 shareholder letter reads.

2. Nike

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is next on this list of companies working with AI. The leading sportswear enterprise commands significantglobal marketshare, supported by its strong brand. However, its shares have been wildly disappointing amid ongoing turnaround efforts. They currently trade 68% below their peak (as of March 9)

For Nike, AI is in the DNA. Consumers receive individualized product recommendations when shopping, powered by AI. Nike's marketing strategies, supply chain, and inventory management are impacted by AI. And the company acquired AI start-up Celect in 2019 to help with demand forecasting.

In April 2024, the business unveiled the Nike A.I.R. (Athlete Imagined Revolution) project. The company works with top athletes, like Kylian Mbappé and Victor Wembanyama, to create unique and innovative footwear designs. Generative AI allows Nike to think outside the box.

It's encouraging for investors to see Nike focusing on these kinds of tech-driven initiatives. However, that focus isn't exactly helping the business right now, as the financials have been disappointing. Nike reported a 10% year-over-year revenue dip in fiscal 2025 (ended May 31, 2025), while diluted earnings per share tanked 42%.

3. Uber

And finally, we turn our attention to Uber (NYSE: UBER). The mobility and delivery stock has been a huge winner, rising 117% in the past 36 months. Its growth is impressive, with revenue and operating income up 18% and 99%, respectively, year over year in 2025. And its 202 million monthly active users have made it a partner of choice for autonomous vehicle enterprises.

Uber AI Solutions is a rapidly growing segment that caters to enterprise customers. As it scaled, Uber developed certain tech capabilities to manage its own operations. Enterprises can now pay for these AI features, for tasks like data collection and product testing, for their own use.

Before this latest launch, Uber was working with AI to improve its platform for all stakeholders. For example, rider/driver matching, pricing, customer support chat, and estimating arrival times are all powered by AI.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on the Q3 2025earnings callthat it's a strategic priority for "Generative AI embedding intelligence across Uber to enhance productivity, optimize our operations, and deliver more personalized consumer experiences."

Netflix, Nike, and Uber aren't shying away from AI. While this doesn't just assume their stocks are going to be winners in the future, it's a sign that their management teams are embracing this exciting technology.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Nike, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

