3 Industrial Stocks To Watch In December 2022

As the calendar year comes to an end, it’s time for investors to start thinking about their portfolios for the upcoming year. Industrial stocks can be a great option, as these companies can often provide steady returns and growth. Industrial stocks have a long-time reputation for being reliable long-term investments that offer steady returns over time.

While also providing exposure to new technologies and innovative products/services that are being developed all around us every day. With that in mind, here are some of the best industrial stocks to watch in the stock market today heading into December 2022.

Industrial Stocks To Watch Today

1. United Parcel Services (UPS Stock)

Starting off, United Parcel Services (UPS) is an American multinational package delivery and supply chain management company. Today, UPS delivers packages to more than 220 countries and territories around the world. In addition to its core package delivery business, UPS also offers a range of other logistics and transportation services, including freight forwarding, warehousing, and e-commerce fulfillment.

UPS Recent Stock News

In recent news, this month UPS announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Bomi Group. Bomi Group is a multi-national healthcare logistics provider. Diving into the deal, this purchase will add temperature-controlled facilities across 14 countries for UPS’s healthcare unit, UPS Healthcare. While at the same time adding 3,000 new employees to the company throughout Latin America & Europe.

“With the capabilities Bomi Group brings to our network, UPS Healthcare is confident that significant new services and synergies will come in Europe and Latin America from this acquisition,” commented UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler.

UPS Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading action, shares of UPS stock have recovered by 11.20%. While still being down 12.62% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s afternoon trading session, United Parcel Service stock is trading higher on the day by 0.94% at $186.72 a share.

2. Deere & Company (DE Stock)

Following that, Deere & Company (DE) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment. In brief, the company manufactures agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, diesel engines, drivetrains, and lawn care equipment. Today, Deere & Co has an annual dividend yield of 1.03%.

DE Recent Stock News

Just last week, Deere & Co. reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. In the report, the company reported earnings of $7.08 per share with revenue of $13.4 billion. This is versus consensus estimates for the quarter, which were earnings of $7.08 per share and revenue estimates of $13.4 billion. In addition, the company was able to increase revenue by 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

John C. May, chairman, and CEO commented, “Deere’s strong performance for both the fourth quarter and full year is a tribute to our dedicated team of employees, dealers, and suppliers throughout the world. We’re proud of their extraordinary efforts to overcome supply-chain constraints, increase factory production, and deliver products to our customers.“

DE Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading, shares of DE stock are up 10.45%. On Wednesday afternoon, Deere & Co. stock is trading down by 0.86% at $437.32 a share.

3. Lockheed Martin (LMT Stock)

Last but not least, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is an American multinational aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technologies company with worldwide interests. The corporation’s main business is divided into five segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

LMT Recent Stock News

Late last month, Lockheed Martin announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 financial results. Getting right into it, LMT reported a Q3 2022 EPS of $6.87 and revenue of $16.6 billion. Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter were earnings of $6.60 per share, with revenue of $16.7 billion. Additionally, the company also announced it increased its quarterly dividend rate 7% to $3.00 per share.

Lockheed Martin Chairman, President, and CEO James Taiclet commented, “Lockheed Martin delivered a solid quarter, highlighted by strength in free cash flow, orders, and operating margins, that positions us well to achieve our full-year commitments.“

LMT Stock Chart

Looking at 2022 so far, shares of LMT stock have outperformed the broader markets, as they are up 35.70% YTD. Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s afternoon trading action, LMT stock is trading modestly lower by 0.65% at $480.77 a share.

