3 Industrial Stocks to Buy as Manufacturing Strength Lifts Sector

Industrial stocks have extended their strong start to 2026 into early April, supported by improving economic visibility and a sustained rotation into cyclical sectors. The State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), a benchmark for the sector, has grown 10.2% year to date, reflecting broad-based strength across aerospace, machinery, transportation and construction-related segments. Kennametal Inc. KMT, Constellium SE CSTM and Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI are three industrial stocks that should be looked into as the sector makes gains.

A key driver has been resilience in U.S. manufacturing. After a volatile 2025, recent indicators such as new orders and capital spending intentions have stabilized, signaling steady demand. At the same time, easing input costs and better supply chain conditions have helped lift margins for diversified industrial companies. The ISM Manufacturing PMI for March came in at 52.7, rising from the 52.4 registered in February. It is consistently hovering in the expansion territory, with improvements in new orders and production.

Infrastructure and public-sector spending continue to provide a reliable demand base. Ongoing investments in transport, energy and construction projects have supported order flows, particularly for engineering and heavy equipment firms. This steady backdrop has helped the sector remain resilient even during periods of broader market uncertainty.

Defense and aerospace stocks have further underpinned gains, aided by sustained government spending and a healthy commercial aviation cycle. Transportation names are benefiting from improving freight activity and gradual normalization in global trade.

Expectations that interest rates may moderate later in 2026 have also strengthened sentiment. Lower borrowing costs could encourage capital investment, including equipment upgrades and industrial automation, which are critical growth drivers for the sector.

Our Choices

The stocks below have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). The search was also narrowed down with a VGM Score of A or B. Here, V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum. The score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows one to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kennametal develops tungsten carbide, ceramic and hard material solutions globally, operating through the Metal Cutting and Infrastructure segments. KMT’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 72.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has increased 16.1% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of B.

Constellium designs and produces rolled, extruded aluminum products for aerospace, automotive, packaging and industrial markets. CSTM’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 6.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has increased 20.6% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a VGM Score of A.

Valmont Industries manufactures infrastructure and agricultural products, including utility structures, coatings, irrigation systems and related services, across global markets. VMI’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has increased 3.3% over the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of A.

Bottom Line

In a market still navigating valuation concerns in high-growth technology stocks, industrials have stood out as a balanced play offering cyclical upside alongside relatively stable earnings visibility. If economic momentum holds and capital spending trends remain intact, the sector appears well-positioned to maintain its constructive tone on Wall Street in the months ahead.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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