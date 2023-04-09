3 Industrial REIT Stocks to Buy in April

Warehouse and other industrial space may just be big boxes of concrete and sheet metal but they've packed a profitable punch for many investors through the pandemic and now beyond.

Three players in this space worth particular consideration this month are Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR), and Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO).

They're each attractively priced right now and stand to benefit from the ongoing growth in e-commerce leasing and supply chain restructuring inspired by pandemic-induced parts and product shortages.

Beating the market from niches of their own

Each of these REITs has its niche -- although Prologis' niche spans 19 countries -- and they share a history of nicely rewarding investors. As the chart below shows, since the Great Recession they've outpaced the benchmark Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in total return.

With a market cap of about $119 billion, Prologis is the largest of all REITs regardless of sector. It's so big, in fact, that an independent research firm just reported that nearly 3% of all goods produced and sold globally moved through its properties last year.



Rexford, meanwhile, claims to have an "irreplaceable portfolio in the nation's largest, most sought-after industrial property market." That portfolio currently comprises 357 buildings and 42.5 million rentable square feet in infill Southern California markets, the kind of places that the aforementioned Prologis report notes have particularly high barriers to development, thus limiting the ability for competitors to horn in.

Terreno is the smallest of the three, with 15.4 million square feet in 252 buildings and 46 improved land parcels. This REIT -- founded by former Prologis executives -- has a very tight focus on hard-to-match infill sites, mostly small warehouses and mixed-use facilities near seaports, airports, and major interstates in and around Los Angeles, northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.



Meeting their obligations as dividend machines

Like all REITs, Terreno, Prologis, and Rexford are obligated to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends, and they've done that well, as the chart above shows. Their sector as a whole is seeing high occupancy rates as well as the ability to leverage that demand into rising rental income, both in modest rent escalators in existing leases and sharply higher rents for new leases.

Such leases also tend to be for at least a few years or more, and their long list of tenants large and small provide diversity, and thus resilience, to their portfolios. And it's not always just warehouses. For instance, Rexford's rent roll is nearly equally split among manufacturing, warehousing/transportation, and wholesale trade.



All three are also trading at prices that are down 25% to 30% from their post-pandemic highs. That's a reflection of the impact of recession fears and of rising interest rates for REITs -- which, because they pay out so much in dividends, must depend so heavily on borrowing for new acquisitions that fuel accretive growth.



But these are resilient, well-managed operations in a sector that continues to see strong demand for its space, giving them the ability to continue building their records as reliable providers of passive income for years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Rexford Industrial Realty

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rexford Industrial Realty wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Marc Rapport has positions in Prologis and Terreno Realty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis, Rexford Industrial Realty, Terreno Realty, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.