3 Industrial Dividend Stocks for Reliable Income in 2026

Key Points

The industrial sector is filled with dividend-paying companies.

Their reliable cash flows allow them to consistently reward shareholders.

Three companies to consider in the space are Eaton, 3M, and Illinois Tool Works.

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Investors seek dividend stocks as a haven during economic uncertainty, and one sector investors can turn to is industrials.

Broadly, the sector is filled with mature companies that offer stability through reliable cash flows, enabling them to continuously pay out dividends. The catch with industrials is that it's often a cyclical sector, which can lead to lofty valuation metrics at times. Of course, high expectations aren't always an issue, so long as a company can execute.

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These three companies -- Eaton (NYSE: ETN), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) -- all have strong business models that can deliver reliable income through dividend payouts in 2026 and beyond.

1. Eaton

Eaton is the definition of diversification, as it manufactures everything from golf grips to life support systems.

One of its most interesting characteristics is as a pick-and-shovel investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) market and the broad tech sector through its energy storage systems, utility and grid solutions, and several additional offerings. In Q4 2025, its Electrical Americas data center orders were up 200%, with revenue up 40% compared to Q4 2024.

The dividend payout has a yield on the lower side at 1.2%, but Eaton has paid out a dividend each year since 1923, offering plenty of consistency for income investors.

It's also offered meaningful stock price appreciation as a bonus, climbing nearly 160% over the last five years.

To offer a point of comparison for how these companies stack up against each other in terms of valuation, Eaton has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.

2. 3M

Much like Eaton, 3M is a diversified manufacturer, and if you work in an office or have a home office, there's a good chance you have some of its products nearby. It owns the sticky note brand Post-it and the go-to-tape brand, Scotch.

Those are the types of products that quietly help 3M generate billions in revenue. The company performed well last year by improving sales, operating margin, and earnings per share (EPS). Sales ticked up from $23.6 billion in 2024 to $24.2 billion, and operating margins of 21.4% in 2024 climbed to 23.4% in 2025. EPS jumped from $7.30 in 2024 to $8.06, and that momentum may continue into 2026.

For 2026, 3M expects organic sales growth of 3% and its EPS range to be between $8.50 and $8.70.

Like Eaton, the company has a reliable history of dividend payouts, continuously paying one for over 100 years.

Its current dividend yield is 2.1%, and as the stock price is down over the last five years, the main focus with this company will be on that dividend payout.

It has a forward P/E ratio of 16.6.

3. Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool operates seven segments, encompassing everything from automotive to food equipment.

Its automotive segment accounts for the bulk of its revenue at 20%, while its test and measurement and electronics division isn't far behind at 18%.

Total revenue nudged slightly higher last year, climbing from $15.9 billion in 2024 to $16 billion in 2025.

With the dividend yielding nearly 2.5% and the stock price significantly underperforming the S&P 500 over the last five years, the focus for owning shares of Illinois Tool Works should also be on reliable income for 2026 and beyond.

For 62 consecutive years, it has raised dividends.

Illinois Tool Works has a forward P/E ratio of 22.6.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 3M and Eaton Plc. The Motley Fool recommends Illinois Tool Works. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.