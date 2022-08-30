3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

Comments from the Fed and geopolitical tensions are just two catalysts that have roiled the markets recently, leaving investors to find a lot of red in their portfolios. All's not lost, though. Fortifying your holdings with reliable dividend stocks can provide streams of passive income to strengthen your finances during these tumultuous times.

But grabbing dividend darlings that are also on sale -- that's a win-win. Income investors also looking to save a buck, therefore, will want to take a look at three dividend darlings on sale right now: United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX).

United Parcel Service

With a forward dividend yield of 3.1%, UPS is one stock that can deliver steady passive income to investors' portfolios. While its history stretches back to 1907, the company has been an investment option since 1999, when it debuted in the public markets. During the last 23 years, UPS has maintained or increased its dividend every year, demonstrating a commitment to rewarding shareholders. Over the last five years, in particular, the company has taken a more conservative approach to its distribution, averaging a payout ratio of 67%.

The fear of an economic downturn has contributed to UPS shares sliding about 7% since the start of the year. More recently, the company reported it expects a decrease in revenue from Amazon, its largest customer. On the surface, this may sound alarming, but management has reported volume growth (about 65% from its top 20 customers) to make up for it and has plans in place to ensure that growth continues.

Investors can pick up shares of Big Brown at a big discount right now. Shares are trading at 11.8 times operating cash flow, a discount to its five-year average cash flow multiple of 14.8.

Texas Instruments

The semiconductor shortage -- One of the major news events of 2022 -- has emerged as a major concern for investors, leading them to consider semiconductor stocks as growth opportunities. President Biden's signing of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act has renewed that interest as many companies, like Texas Instruments, stand to benefit from the legislation.

On the company's second-quarter 2022earnings call management recognized the grant opportunities and tax incentives the CHIPS Act affords as potential benefits. Still, investors should also appreciate that the company's growth potential was apparent before the passage of the act.

Offering a forward dividend yield of 2.7%, shares of Texas Instruments can be scooped up on the cheap right now. The stock is trading at about 16% below its 52-week high and at 18.4 times forward earnings, representing a bargain compared to its five-year average ratio of 22.6.

From 2004 to 2021, Texas Instruments increased its payout by an impressive 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). There's no guarantee that comparable increases will continue, but it's surely an encouraging sign.

Phillips 66

With energy prices soaring in 2022, many investors may speculate that oil and gas stocks have likewise skyrocketed. This is hardly the case. Many energy stocks still sport attractive valuations.

Phillips 66, for example, is currently trading at about 6.3 times forward earnings, representing a steep discount to its five-year average multiple of 17.2. Consequently, investors can grease the wheels of their passive income generation with a compelling 4.2% forward-dividend yield for which they don't have to pay an arm and a leg.

Operating both midstream and downstream assets, Phillips 66 has exposure to several links in the energy supply chain, providing an option for a diversified energy investment opportunity. In its relatively short time on the public markets -- it was spun off from ConocoPhillips in 2021 -- Phillips 66 has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to returning capital to shareholders, hiking its dividend at an 18% CAGR.

Whether that rate continues in the future remains to be seen. But cautious investors who question the company's long-term commitment to the dividend can take comfort in management's consistently reaffirmed approach to rewarding shareholders. Mark Lashier, the company's COO, echoed this approach on the Q2 2022 conference call, stating: "We continue to target a long-term capital allocation framework of 60% reinvestment in the business and 40% cash returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases."

The bargain-bin bottom line

It's not just one sector that's featuring summer sales right now. Investors can find deals with logistics, tech, and energy stocks alike. For those seeking a more conservative approach overall, UPS is a good choice with its conservative payout ratio. Texas Instruments looks like a good value too. Others seeking a higher yield and willing to take on a bit more risk, though, might be more interested in Phillips 66.

