3 Incredible AI Stocks That Aren't Too Late to Buy Now

Key Points

Nvidia believes data center spending could hit $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually by 2030.

Broadcom is challenging Nvidia's dominance.

Micron is thriving on the memory chip shortage.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Although there has been an incredible rally in the AI sector since April, there are several stocks that it's not too late to buy. The overall upside of these stocks is far higher than today's prices, so the past month and a half's rally doesn't mean much.

Three stocks that I think are still strong buys despite the rally are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Micron (NASDAQ: MU). All three of these are set to cash in on the enormous data center spending spree, and that's not expected to end anytime soon.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia

Nvidia may be the world's largest company by market cap, but that doesn't mean it can't get bigger. It has risen to the top thanks to insatiable AI demand and its leading AI computing equipment. Nvidia's GPUs (graphics processing units) have become the industry standard in AI computing, and it's the benchmark every competitor compares itself to. Demand for Nvidia's products continues to rise, leading to impressive revenue growth figures.

For this fiscal year, Wall Street analysts project 73% revenue growth. That showcases incredible demand for Nvidia's products, but it isn't stopping there. Nvidia believes that global data center capital expenditures will rise from $600 billion in 2025 to $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually by 2030. That's a major rise from today's levels, and if that pans out, Nvidia's run could truly just be getting started, making the stock a no-brainer buy today.

Broadcom

A rising challenger to Nvidia is Broadcom. Broadcom isn't trying to beat Nvidia at its own game by offering another GPU. Instead, it's taking a more focused route. GPUs excel at nearly any workload and have a ton of capabilities built into the unit to allow for a wide variety of workloads. However, sometimes a device will only see one type of workload during its service life, wasting its capabilities. The problem is, Nvidia doesn't know what type of workloads its products will see, so it designs in all of these capabilities to cater to a wide variety.

Broadcom is partnering directly with AI hyperscalers to design chips based on the workloads they will see. This maximizes cost efficiencies and makes them ideal for repetitive tasks such as inference. However, they can also be used for training if the training data set comes in the same variety. The biggest example of Broadcom's custom AI chip is the Tensor Processing Unit that it designed in collaboration with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). This has been a huge hit, and it will continue growing.

Broadcom believes that its custom AI chip business will hit $100 billion or more in revenue during 2027. That's amazing growth from today's levels, making it an excellent time to buy Broadcom stock.

Micron

During the past year, Micron has dramatically outperformed the other two stocks on this list. That's because there has been a significant shortage of memory chips, boosting the price of this core product. This has driven Micron's revenue to new highs.

However, it's not done yet. Wall Street analysts project Micron's revenue will reach $109 billion by the end of this fiscal year (ending August 2026), and $171 billion by the end of next fiscal year. That's incredible growth, and with companies like Nvidia telling investors that AI demand will keep rising, memory chip prices should stay elevated even as companies like Micron race to increase production capacity.

Micron may have gone through a major rally, but it's still a great stock to own, as the run could just be getting started.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Broadcom, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.