I run into far too many investors who think the best way to build their bond income is to buy through an ETF.

It makes sense. After all, buying corporate bonds aEURoedirectaEUR means playing in the murky over-the-counter market, or forking over a hefty brokerage commission.

WhataEURtms more, the mediaaEUR"with help from ETF providersaEURtm marketing departmentsaEUR"has most folks believing an aEURoeautomatedaEUR ETF always beats a human manager.

So it follows that more people are buying ETFs like the Bloomberg Barclays SPDR High-Yield Bond ETF (JNK). With one click, youaEURtmre getting a portfolio of corporate bonds throwing off a nice 5.6% dividend yieldaEUR"and charging just 0.4% of assets.

IaEURtmll have more to say about JNK (and three more loser ETFs) as we move through todayaEURtms column. IaEURtmll also show you three high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs) with yields up to 8% that are far better buys.

LetaEURtms start by dispelling the common aEURoewisdomaEUR that ETFs always outperform.

ETF Outperformance: Not as Advertised

You donaEURtmt have to look far to find CEFs that beat ETFs. Consider the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG), which holds large cap stocks like Visa (V), Microsoft (MSFT) and Yum! Brands (YUM), as well as a selection of US-based midcaps.

ASG has crushed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the SPDR S&P MidCap ETF (MDY) in the last decade:

CEFs: 1, ETFs: 0



LetaEURtms stop here for a moment, because thereaEURtms something you need to know about this chart: unlike the charts you get on screeners like Yahoo Finance, this one includes dividends.

ThataEURtms critical, because CEFsaEURtm payouts are massive, averaging around 7%. ASG, for its part, pays an 8% dividend thataEURtms doubled since 2009. With that payout set aside, the CEF looks like a loseraEUR"and reinforces the myth that ETFs are the way to go.

CEF Price Charts Deceive



By the way, getting more of your return in cash is another CEF advantage, because your dividends can cover your bills in a downturn, while SPY holders would have to sellaEUR"at fire-sale pricesaEUR"to generate extra cash, due to SPYaEURtms pathetic 1.8% payout.

So if youaEURtmre looking to add midcaps and large caps to your portfolio, skip SPY and MDYaEUR"go with ASG instead.

With Bonds, CEFs Are a No-BrainerA

In bonds, too, human CEF managers regularly outrun the computers. Which brings me back to JNK, which has been outrun by the Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX)aEUR"in blue belowaEUR"and the PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), in red, in the last decade:

CEFs: 2, ETFs: 0



Why?

Because HIX and PCN are run by Legg Mason and PIMCO, which manage $747 billion and $1.76 trillion of assets, respectively. That kind of cash gets you the kind of first-mover advantage you and I can only dream about: when companies issue new bonds, you can bet the first calls go to the likes of PIMCO and Legg Mason.

And just like with ASG, youaEURtmre getting most of your return in cash from these two, with HIX yielding a hefty 8.5% and PCN yielding 7.1%.

So which of these two bond CEFs is the better buy? IaEURtmd lean toward HIX, for both the higher payout and its 8.5% discount to net asset value (NAV, or the value of the bonds it holds).

These discounts are another benefit of CEFs, because unlike with ETFs, their share counts are more or less fixed after their IPOs. This means their prices can (and regularly do) rise or fall in relation to NAV.

ETFs? TheyaEURtmre always priced to perfection:

JNK: No Deal Here



Which brings me to my No. 1 rule of CEF investing: demand a discount. This is why I recommend avoiding PCN: itaEURtms trading at a 32% premium to NAV! ThataEURtms near a 10-year high and ripe for a dive when investors realize theyaEURtmre paying a ridiculous $1.32 for every dollar of PCNaEURtms assets.

PCNaEURtms Premium: Look Out Below



The Biggest ETF Myth? Low Fees = Better Returns

Finally, letaEURtms talk about fees, the main argument most folks make in favor of ETFs. ItaEURtms also a great setup for our last aEURoeloseraEUR ETFaEUR"and a better CEF to replace it.

The ETF is the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which charges just 0.12% of assets and tracks real estate investment trusts (REITs). Top holdings include Public Storage (PSA), cell-tower owners American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle International (CCI) and senior-care operator Welltower (WELL).

VNQ yields 3.1%, much higher than SPYaEURtms 1.8%.

But if you focused on fees alone, youaEURtmd have skipped the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), which charges 2.2%aEUR"18 times more than VNQ! And youaEURtmre getting many of the same stocks, too:

Source: Cohen & Steers

Those sound like two strong arguments for picking VNQ anyway, right?

No way.

ThataEURtms because all returns IaEURtmve shown you are net of fees. (And those fees are taken out of the fundaEURtms NAV, so itaEURtms not like youaEURtmre getting a bill in the mail anyway.) In other words, RQI delivered two times that of VNQ while charging 18 times the fees!

The Cost of Fee-Focused Investing



IaEURtmm guessing you wouldnaEURtmt mind paying higher fees for a return like that. And yes, just like with HIX and ASG, youaEURtmd have gotten most of this return in cash, thanks to RQIaEURtms dividend, which yields 6.6% today.

