3 in 10 Americans Say This Is a Major Retirement Concern -- and They're Right

I have a lot of friends whose parents are retired. When I see them (the parents, that is), I'll ask how retirement is going since it's a topic I'm clearly invested in. Often, the responses will be mixed. Some will say that it's going fine; others will point to inflation as a source of stress.

But all told, a lot of my friends' parents don't seem particularly thrilled about being retired. And a big reason comes down to boredom.

They're not alone. Recent data from Northwestern Mutual reveals that 31% of Americans are most concerned about boredom in the context of their retirement planning. And frankly, it's a good thing that they're acknowledging that, because boredom in retirement can be a big problem.

Boredom can lead to feelings of overall unhappiness, to the point where mental health issues ensue. And sometimes, physical health issues can arise, as well. If you're worried about ending up bored in retirement, here are some options to consider.

Make a plan to continue working

Many people assume that once they retire, they have to stop working completely. But there's no need to go to that extreme. Just because you don't want to plug away at a job for 40 hours a week or more doesn't mean you can't do some work. This way, you're not only bringing in money, but just as importantly, you'll also have something to do.

You don't have to work in your former field once you retire. If you're done with accounting, do something else. Walk dogs, teach music to kids, or find some other gig that doesn't make you dread the idea of doing it.

Make sure to build up a nice nest egg

It's important to have money in savings going into retirement so you're not solely reliant on Social Security. But you don't just want to save enough to cover your essential bills. You should, ideally, pad your savings so you have money you can use for leisure and entertainment purposes.

It's true that there are plenty of ways you can stay busy without spending a lot of money. You could start a book club, go hiking every week, or volunteer for a charity that's important to you.

But let's face it -- your retirement might be far more enjoyable if you have the ability to travel a few times a year and explore local entertainment, whether it's visiting museums or meeting friends to try different bakeries and cafes. It takes money to do all that, so if you're able to ramp up your 401(k) or IRA contributions, you might end up a lot happier down the line.

Many people underestimate how problematic it is to be perpetually bored in retirement. If that's not a fate you want, consider continuing to work and try your best to boost your savings so you have more money to spend later in life. And if you're already retired and bored, try to go back to work in some capacity and see what a difference it makes.

