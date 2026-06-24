3 Impressive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks You Should Buy Right Now

Key Points

Nvidia's stock looks pretty cheap for its growth rate.

Nebius continues to grow at warp speed.

Sandisk has more room to run despite its huge rise.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

There are several downright impressive businesses in the artificial intelligence (AI) investing realm. These are companies that are growing at an incredible pace, and are likely slated to do so as the AI build-out continues to pick up steam throughout the rest of 2026 and heading to 2027.

Three that I think are impressive are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). All three of these stocks look like great buys now. Here's why.

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Nvidia

Nvidia is the world's largest company by market capitalization and has become synonymous with the AI build-out. Its GPUs have become the base computing unit that all products are compared against, and it has dominated the market.

This position has given Nvidia valuable insights into upcoming AI demand, and it projects that global annual data center capital expenditures in the 2030s will be between $3 trillion and $4 trillion. That's a major rise from today's $650 billion from the big four AI hyperscalers, and will easily lead to huge shareholder returns.

Despite its size, Nvidia just delivered an incredible 85% year-over-year growth rate in its last quarter, and Wall Street analysts expect another strong 96% growth rate in the next quarter. For a company of Nvidia's size to be growing that fast is remarkable, but perhaps the biggest cherry on top is that the market no longer values Nvidia's stock at a premium.

Nvidia trades for a mere 23.5 times forward earnings, which isn't all that expensive compared to the broader market.

With Nvidia barely more expensive than the S&P 500 at 22 times forward earnings, I think now is an excellent time to buy the stock and hold it throughout the remaining AI build-out.

Nebius

If you thought Nvidia's growth was fast, just wait until you see Nebius' growth rate. In Q1, its revenue increased at a 684% clip. That's not a typo or a one-time benefit caused by an acquisition; that's real growth stemming from its AI-centric cloud computing platform.

In fact, Nvidia likes Nebius' product so much that it has chosen to invest in the company. That's a huge vote of confidence for Nebius stock and further amplifies its investment thesis.

Nebius isn't just satisfied with the growth it's delivering now. It projects huge growth throughout the remainder of 2026, with 2027 also being a huge growth year. Wall Street analysts back up this projection and estimate that Nebius will grow at a 550% rate in 2026 and a 225% clip in 2027. There are a few stocks that can deliver that level of growth that quickly, making Nebius a strong investment pick.

Sandisk

Lastly is Sandisk. It has had an incredible past year, with the stock rising nearly 5,000%. It may seem unwise to buy a stock that has risen that quickly in a year, but I think there's still value left in it.

Sandisk trades at 33.4 times projected fiscal 2026 earnings, ending in late June. So it's better to value the stock using fiscal 2027 earnings. From this perspective, Sandisk's stock trades at a cheap 12 times forward earnings.

On top of that, Wall Street expects Sandisk's revenue to grow at a 122% pace during fiscal 2027. This growth explosion stems from the insatiable demand for memory from AI data centers. Sandisk makes memory chips that are used to create solid-state drives (SSDs), which are vital for long-term data center information storage. With the AI build-out expected to continue ramping up through 2030, as Nvidia projected, Sandisk has a ton of growth ahead that has yet to be baked into the stock.

So just because Sandisk has risen rapidly over the past year doesn't mean that it's done yet. I think Sandisk has more upside from here, and is a solid investment pick.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nebius Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.