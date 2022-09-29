3 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy to Tap Into a Hidden Bull Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The days of paying nearly any price for hypergrowth companies are probably over. Technology companies are among the hardest hit, with the macro environment being generally unfavorable to most companies. That said, the whole “buy low, sell high” mantra can come into play for long-term investors. Thus, it’s probably shopping season for those looking for some fast-moving hypergrowth tech stocks to buy in this market.

That’s because the innovation and long-term growth, driven by the software and semiconductor sectors specifically, isn’t likely to stop with higher interest rates and a slowing economy. Growth may slow, as will overall business investment. But over the long-term, the secular catalysts that have taken many world-class stocks higher will likely remain.

Accordingly, for investors looking for quality hypergrowth tech stocks to buy that are growing fast (and will likely continue to grow rapidly in the future), here are three of my top picks to consider right now:

CRM Salesforce $147.47 ADBE Adobe $278.49 NVDA Nvidia $121.41

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) remains a top pick for many investors as one of the best hypergrowth tech stocks of the past decade. Despite being beaten up by the overall market and its tech peers, this is a company I think maybe getting to compelling levels here.

That’s not only because of the company’s cloud-based software solutions. This is a company that focuses on customer relationship management technology. Indeed, when times get tough, Salesforce’s customers will not only seek out but require, Salesforce’s software solutions.

In many cases, software companies can often provide products or services viewed as “nice to haves” by their clientele. That’s not the case with Salesforce. This company puts forward essential technology to streamline corporate business models, which most can’t go without.

Salesforce’s recent results have highlighted just how impressive the rapid adoption of the company’s cloud-based solutions has been.

The company brought in revenue growth of 22% year-over-year, an impressive figure relative to its peers. Additionally, its forecast for future growth implies a compounded annual growth rate (or CAGR) of around 17%. It’s hard to find any such company with metrics like these, which is why this stock has the valuation multiple it does.

Adobe (ADBE)

One of the world’s largest software companies, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), is another key player in the fast-growing software space. Most of this company’s revenue comes through licensing fees from its customers. Unique products such as Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop, and Illustrator are just a few of this company’s offerings to creative folks everywhere.

Like the overall market, ADBE stock has taken a beating this year. The stock is down nearly 50% this year alone. However, it can still bounce back.

Experts forecast Adobe could grow its earnings at a 9% clip this year and 15% next year. Revenue projections are also inspiring, with most expecting double-digit CAGR numbers on the horizon. Thus, when growth predictions are quickly declining due to the Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening, Adobe is one company that is still likely to provide growth.

As long as creative folks and the gig economy workers that are heavy users of Adobe’s products continue to stay engaged, I think this will likely be one of the top hypergrowth tech stocks to buy right now.

Nvidia (NVDA)

One of the oldest tech companies on this list is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Incorporated in 1993, this leading manufacturer of advanced microprocessors and hardware products is among the world’s most sought-after chip makers. That’s because, for any sort of complex computing task (think AI, machine learning, etc.) to be completed, Nvidia chips are generally the go-to option.

Nvidia’s core business units comprise Professional Visualization, Gaming products, Data Centers, and Automotive. Gaming products and Data Centers make up over 70% of the company’s revenues.

The recent bull market we all enjoyed was particularly profitable and viewed positively. That’s because gaming and data center growth would never end. People would permanently transition towards connecting with others online, with human connection (thanks to the pandemic) scarred in a way many thoughts were impossible.

Alas, 2022 has brought about the return to the office for many companies, and as more folks shifted their focus from gaming (and crypto mining, which is included in this business unit), Nvidia’s stock has been hit hard.

However, it’s clear that when the next bull market begins, NVDA stock will likely surge higher. This company benefits from the most secular growth catalysts and euphoric rises in sectors like gaming and crypto. That said, during bear market declines like these, investors can pick up shares of this fast-growing company on the cheap. That seems like a good idea for those thinking long-term.

