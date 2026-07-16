3 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Load Up On Now

Key Points

The shortage of memory chips is pushing Micron and Sandisk's growth higher.

Nvidia's growth rate remains rapid despite its huge size.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

The market tends to broadly group stocks into two buckets: growth and value. Growth stocks are those that are growing faster than the market, while value stocks are those that are far cheaper than the market. However, there are several subcategories that investors need to understand. I think the most exciting is hypergrowth, which meets the criteria for a growth stock but is growing so fast that it needs to be analyzed differently.

These stocks can deliver jaw-dropping gains in a short time frame and make for fantastic investments for investors looking for ultimate upside. I've got three stocks that easily fit this category, and each looks poised to soar.

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Micron and Sandisk

I'm grouping Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) together because they have very similar investment theses. Both make memory chips, which are vital for nearly every computing device. Micron makes both NAND and DRAM memory, while Sandisk solely makes NAND. Although the applications for each of these memory types are different, both of them are in enormous demand thanks to increased artificial intelligence (AI) data center build-outs.

With the data center build-out not slowing down anytime soon, that will further increase supply pressure on these components. When demand is high and supply is low, commodity prices skyrocket, and that mechanism has pushed Micron's stock far higher during the past few months. But it could easily go even higher.

Micron told investors that it expects the shortage in the memory chip market to persist beyond 2027. That bodes well for its future, and that's reflected in Wall Street's projections.

For fiscal year (FY) 2027 (which ended in June), Wall Street expects Sandisk's revenue to rise 143%. Micron's FY 2026 ends next month, so using FY 2027's projections is valid. Next year, Wall Street expects 81% growth, easily meeting hypergrowth levels.

Despite that, each company's shares trade for a relatively cheap price tag.

The cheap price tag is the market pricing in skepticism of long-term memory chip prices remaining elevated. However, Micron told investors they can expect high prices for at least another year and a half, which is plenty of time for investors to make major returns with these two stocks.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the original hypergrowth stock in the AI realm, and it has delivered incredible returns year after year. However, 2026 hasn't been the same, and the stock is up about 13% on the year, well below historical levels. But that doesn't mean Nvidia isn't growing rapidly.

There is a huge demand for Nvidia's GPUs (graphic processing units) and other products. During its last quarter, Nvidia reported 85% revenue growth, and next quarter, Wall Street expects nearly 100% growth. That easily meets the criteria for a hypergrowth stock, and I think there is still major growth ahead.

Nvidia's stock isn't priced all that expensive at about 23 times forward earnings. Plus, there are several impending catalysts, such as its new Rubin chip architecture and increased data center spending. This year, the AI hyperscalers expect to spend about $650 billion on data center capacity increases. Next year, Nvidia estimates that figure could top $1 trillion.

Nvidia likely has information about future orders, so trusting what it says is a pretty safe bet. That makes Nvidia a strong candidate to continue putting up strong results while its revenue rises at a rapid rate, especially considering its size.

I think Nvidia, Micron, and Sandisk are among the most impressive companies available on the market right now, and their growth status will propel their stocks to new heights during the next year or so.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.