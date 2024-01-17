3 Hyper-Growth Cryptos to Buy Before It’s Too Late

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the vast landscape of cryptocurrencies, navigating the choices can be daunting. As the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to hover around $44,000 per token, discovering other high-potential projects becomes crucial.

Let’s dive into three of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization for guidance.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX-USD), despite recent bullish moves, faces a potential correction. Overheated sentiment indicators led to a 15% loss in the past seven days. Technical patterns suggest a possible bearish trend, prompting caution despite overall bullish sentiment.

Avalanche, a layer one blockchain rivaling Ethereum (ETH-USD), Cardano (ADA-USD), and Solana (SOL-USD), offers a lucrative ecosystem. Utilizing the DeFi platform Trader Joe on Avalanche, users stake assets, earning JOE tokens with higher annual payouts compared to competitors like SOL, fostering community participation in decentralized finance.

In recent Avalanche developments, Core Mobile, the mobile version of the Core wallet, has been introduced. Accessible on Google Play and iOS App Store, Core Mobile facilitates blockchain exploration, decentralized finance (DeFi), and native asset staking for on-the-go users, streamlining the mobile staking process on Avalanche.

Solana (SOL-USD)

In 2023, Solana outpaced Bitcoin’s rally, surging almost 520% from $16.35 to $101. Cathie Wood’s endorsement, citing Solana’s speed and cost-effectiveness over Ethereum, catapulted it into the top five cryptocurrencies. Analysts anticipate continued momentum in 2024.

With Ethereum-like features but lower costs and higher speeds, Solana gained traction as a top choice for 2024 investors. Ethereum’s move to proof-of-stake in 2022 didn’t eliminate competition, and Solana’s flexible ecosystem flourished, evidenced by the Hyperdrive Hackathon’s success in November, drawing over 7,000 participants and yielding 907 projects. Forecasts vary, with DigitalCoinPrice estimating a potential average price of $179.09 and CaptainAltCoin projecting a more optimistic $357.13 by year-end.

Near Protocol (NEAR-USD)

NEAR Protocol’s (NEAR-USD) native token witnessed a remarkable 175% surge in 2023, reaching $3.55 and a market capitalization of $3.5 billion. Adoption reflected in on-chain metrics, as daily active wallets surged 975% to over a million, and total daily transactions rose by 170%.

NEAR Protocol emerges as a promising blockchain, offering significant potential gains. It operates as a decentralized community supercomputer, addressing common blockchain issues. NEAR stands out with easy-to-use account names and a vibrant community, the NEAR Collective, focused on continuous improvement.

Analysts expect increased attention on the NEAR Protocol due to its lower valuation and superior technology, signaling potential growth compared to competitors like TIA. Despite reduced VC interest, retail investors show sustained engagement, positioning them for potential profits when institutional interest returns.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a LONG position in SOL, ETH, ADA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

