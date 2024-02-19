3 Hydrogen Stocks That Could Be Multibaggers in the Making: February Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hydrogen is a volatile gas. When mishandled, hydrogen is flammable and can lead to deadly explosions.

As an investment, hydrogen stocks have often proven similarly dangerous (metaphorically at least). Several leading pureplay hydrogen companies have seen their share prices implode over the past 24 months. Investors could be forgiven for overlooking the whole sector altogether.

However, the truth is that hydrogen can be harnessed as a clean carbon-free fuel source which should be a vital part of humanity’s power solutions over the decades to come. Hydrogen is risky, to be certain. But that volatility can potentially turn into multibagger gains when managed correctly. These are three leading hydrogen stock investments that can make the most of this opportunity.

Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR)

The issue with hydrogen as an investment idea is that the industry is still a fledgling one. Some pureplay hydrogen companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) have run massive operating losses and face a challenging outlook going forward.

Given the risk inherent in dilutive money-burning operations, most investors should probably steer clear of companies like those mentioned above. One way to reduce risk, though, is to buy a diversified basket of hydrogen stocks rather than trying to pick the individual winners.

The Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) owns 26 different companies with varying exposures to hydrogen. It owns some of the deeply speculative names like Ballard Power Systems but also major industrial multinationals which are strongly profitable and sell hydrogen systems and solutions as part of a broader corporate strategy.

In this way, investors get a more diversified angle into the hydrogen space. And there is considerable value here now, with HYDR shares down 55% over the past year, and down 75% since the ETF launched. When sentiment comes back for hydrogen, this ETF will ride that wave.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is a specialty chemical company that produces oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, helium and other such gases for a wide variety of commercial and industrial uses.

As it pertains to hydrogen specifically, Air Products & Chemicals is a veteran in the field. The company has sold hydrogen for more than sixty years, and it has hydrogen operations in more than 20 countries today. It owns and operates more than 100 hydrogen plants with capacity for about seven million kilograms of hydrogen today. It integrates that with the world’s largest hydrogen distribution network.

APD stock plunged to 52-week-lows earlier this month on a weaker-than-expected earnings report. That makes for an opportunity in this global hydrogen leader. While this quarter was weak, the company maintained a strong forecast for 2024. In addition to its robust profitability from its diversified gas business, APD stock offers a solid 3.1% dividend yield.

Linde (LIN)

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) is another industrial gas and chemical company. Hailing from the U.K., it sells the standard range of atmospheric gasses. It also has another attractive line of business in building turnkey gas plants for customers.

Linde is currently reporting solid earnings, and LIN stock has surged to new highs as a result. Thus, it isn’t quite as timely of a buy as, say, APD stock or the hydrogen ETF.

However, Linde is worth its higher valuation. The company is building out its own hydrogen production facilities, such as with this new plant expansion in Alabama. Its third-party solutions should allow Linde to profit from the growth of hydrogen as a fuel more broadly. All this makes LIN stock a lower-risk way to benefit as hydrogen’s fortunes grow.

On the date of publication, Ian Bezek held a long position in APD stock. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.

