3 Hotels & Motels Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

The Zacks Hotels and Motels is gradually coming out of the woods, owing to the reopening of the economy and ramped-up vaccinations. Although occupancy is improving, it is still below the pre-pandemic level. Meanwhile, the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant has set the alarm bells ringing for the industry. However, people are feeling more optimistic and confident about the prospect of traveling again, courtesy of the rapid pace of vaccinations. To capitalize on the sentiment, hotel operators are increasingly focusing on a number of initiatives to meet the needs of their customers as they return to hotels. The industry players including Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG have been gaining from the prevailing scenario.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.