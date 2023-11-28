3 Hotchkis & Wiley Mutual Funds for Great Returns

Hotchkis & Wiley was founded in 1980 and has $26.3 trillion in assets under management. It follows two core investment strategies, namely value equity and fixed income.

In value equity, Hotchkis & Wiley follows independent analysis when it comes to identifying securities. They understand that short-term market sentiment can have an impact, so they focus on uncovering businesses that are undervalued compared to their long-term earnings potential. Their patient and rigorous approach has been instrumental in their success, within the value equity landscape.

In fixed income investments, Hotchkis & Wiley adopts a philosophy that revolves around disciplined and research-driven practices. They place emphasis on asset valuation and coverage, which help minimize losses from defaults and provide risk-adjusted returns in the high-yield market. By examining each investment opportunity, Hotchkis & Wiley strives to build a fixed-income portfolio that can navigate market uncertainties while maintaining fundamental strength. Their value equity and fixed-income strategies, underpinned by discipline and research, position the firm as a reliable choice investment.

Investing in Hotchkis & Wiley mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Hotchkis & Wiley mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund HWSCX invests the majority of its assets and borrowings in equity securities of small-cap companies, which fall within the range of the Russell 2000 Index.

David E. Green has been the lead manager of HWSCX since Jun 30, 1997. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like F5, Inc. (6.8%), Stagwell Inc. (5.1%) and Popular, Inc. (3.8%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

HWSCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.3% and 7.4%, respectively. HWSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.21%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Hotchkis & Wiley Global Value Fund HWGAX seeks to invest most of its net assets in companies around the world, including the United States. HWGAX advisors primarily invest in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets.

Scott Rosenthal has been the lead manager of HWGAX since Dec 30, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Telefonaktiebolaget LMEricsson (4.5%), F5, Inc. (4.5%) and American International Group, Inc. (3.5%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

HWGAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.8% and 5.8%, respectively. HWGAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.Its net expense ratio is 1.20%.

Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund HWACX invests in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities.

Joseph R. Gatz has been the lead manager of HWACX since Dec 30, 2002. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Telefonaktiebolaget LMEricsson (8.2%), F5, Inc. (8.1%) and Microsoft Corp (5.4%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

HWACX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.8% and 8.6%, respectively. HWACX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.92%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (HWACX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (HWGAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (HWSCX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.