3 Hotchkis & Wiley Mutual Fund for Great Returns

Hotchkis & Wiley, established in 1980, provides a range of mutual funds that cover various areas, such as U.S. and International Equity. These mutual funds are carefully managed based on collaborative research. One particular fund that showcases their dedication to identifying securities is the Value Opportunities Fund, which gives investors a sense of assurance. Hotchkis & Wiley also offers a High Yield strategy that presents opportunities, for yield and diversification. The firm's rigorous research process, and client-centric approach make it a reliable choice for investors.

Investing in Hotchkis & Wiley mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Hotchkis & Wiley mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund HWSCX invests the majority of its assets and borrowings in equity securities of small-cap companies, which fall within the range of the Russell 2000 Index.

David E. Green has been the lead manager of HWSCX since Jun 30, 1997. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like F5, Inc. (6.8%), Stagwell Inc. (5.1%) and Popular, Inc. (3.8%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

HWSCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.8% and 8.3%, respectively. HWSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.96%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Hotchkis & Wiley Global Value Fund HWGAX seeks to invest most of its net assets in companies around the world, including the United States. HWGAX advisors primarily invest in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets.

Scott Rosenthal has been the lead manager of HWGAX since Dec 30, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Telefonaktiebolaget LMEricsson (4.5%), F5, Inc. (4.5%) and American International Group, Inc. (3.5%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

HWGAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.6% and 7.9%, respectively. HWGAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.20%.

Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund HWACX invests in equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities.

Joseph R. Gatz has been the lead manager of HWACX since Dec 30, 2002. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Telefonaktiebolaget LMEricsson (8.2%), F5, Inc. (8.1%) and Microsoft Corp (5.4%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

HWACX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.1% and 10.1%, respectively. HWACX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.92%.

