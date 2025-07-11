3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now

With attention focused on mega caps and AI, it's easy to overlook riskier trades like small and mid-cap technologies. However, bullish activity in the charts of Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX), Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) highlights the potential they offer. The activity of note includes increased volume, bullish swings in momentum, and price action that is setting new highs, confirming a reversal or bottom.

Amprius Market Electrified by Commercial Momentum

Amprius Technologies' stock price is moving higher, setting multi-year highs in Q3 2025, with rising volume and convergent momentum. The move is due to the company’s improving manufacturing capabilities, ramping up sales, and substantial Q1 outperformance. The Q1 revenue topped MarketBeat’s reported consensus by approximately 35% and was compounded by a favorable outlook.

Manufacturing capabilities are improving, but the demand is there to match. The forecast for this company’s growth is phenomenal, and based on its results and industry trends, it seems far too cautious. The consensus forecasts revenue growth to sustain a high, triple-digit pace for the eighth consecutive quarter and to continue for at least the next few quarters.

What does Amprius Technologies do? It makes advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries suitable for a wide range of applications, including aerospace and defense. Its largest customers are in the defense and eVTOL industries, but the client base is diverse, growing by roughly 65% in Q1 to over 100.

The seven analysts tracked by MarketBeat rate AMPX unanimously as a Buy and expect it to advance by 60% at the consensus. The revision trend in 2025 is positive, leading to a high-end value of $15, representing a 150% gain when reached.

Joby Aviation: Flying High on Commercial Development

The story with Joby Aviation in 2025 is that it is ramping its manufacturing capability and is on track for commercial operations in 2026. The exact timing is still uncertain, but the regulatory process is progressing smoothly and is expected to be completed this year. The deal pipeline is also growing.

Not only is it working on air-taxi services for Dubai, the United Kingdom, and the United States, but it has also inked a distribution agreement in Saudi Arabia that could be worth $1 billion or more in total revenue within a few years.

Bullish price action in this stock includes elevated volume, a volume spike, and a fresh multi-year high. The momentum is also bullish, converging with the fresh highs, and indicates a retest of critical resistance will come soon. Critical resistance is near the $12 level, serving as a pivot point for the market that could lead to a substantial inflow.

Analysts rated Joby as a Hold and viewed it as overvalued in mid-July. However, increased coverage and price target increases have the consensus trending higher. It is expected to report for Q2 in early August and is likely to provide a catalyst for its share price.

Ambarella: The Eyes of Physical AI

Ambarella is well-positioned for substantial, sustained, long-term growth in a world where physical AI is the future. Its shift to computer vision semiconductor solutions, visual processing, and edge computing set it up well, and the expectations are high.

The consensus is for a sustained, low 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through the middle of the next decade, and this is likely to be a conservative estimate.

Bullish price action includes a sharp price advance in late June and early July, a month ahead of the Q2 earnings report. It confirms a recent bottom and the bottom of a long-term trading range, aligning with numerous buy signals over the past two years.

Rising volume and bullish indicators compound the signal, suggesting a move to the $80 range is coming. The Q2 release may catalyze a move above that level.

AMBA’s 2025 analysts' activity is light and slightly mixed. However, the takeaway is that 12 analysts rate the stock as a Moderate Buy, the range of targets is narrowing around the consensus, and they expect it to advance by 25% at the consensus.

