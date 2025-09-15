3 Hot Tech Stocks With Bullish Charts and Ample Upside

The small-cap tech markets are heating up. The outlook for interest rate reduction and business demand trends has many underlying companies set up for hyper growth and stocks for significant price increases.

Today, we’re looking at three such tech stocks, what’s driving their markets and how high they may rise.

Airship AI Rises by 20%, Confirms Support at Critical Level

Airship AI’s (NASDAQ: AISP) price action has been volatile since the late 2023 IPO, with the market initially pricing in a substantial growth potential, then realigning with reality in 2024. The story in 2025 is a growing deal pipeline, set up to produce accelerating hyper-growth over the next few quarters, and profits are expected as soon as the current quarter.

What does Airship AI do?

It operates as a cloud-native platform leveraging dark data. Dark data refers to the data generated at the edge, in or near the point of capture, which is analyzed to extract critical information, including objects, people, and potential security threats, for institutions, organizations, law enforcement, and governments.

Sell-side support for this stock remains tepid but has picked up in recent months, underpinning the price action. MarketBeat tracks only a single analyst with a current rating and reveals that institutions own only 5% of the stock. However, the analyst is bullish, and the institutions are buying.

Recent activity includes purchases by Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as well as numerous private money managers and retirement funds.

The 20% share price increase posted the week of Sept. 8 is significant for its size and location. The move confirms support at the middle of a long-term trading range and a cluster of moving averages forming a Golden Crossover. The combination indicates a shifting market sentiment and has the stock price set up to rise, potentially crossing resistance at $6.60.

The $6.60 level is a critical inflection point that, when crossed, brings the all-time high back into play as a target. It is worth more than 100% upside from the critical resistance target.

Amprius Technologies Is Ready to Blast Off

Amprius Technologies' (NYSE: AMPX) 2025 price action is driven by the combined forces of ramping capacity, production, orders, and demand, which have it on track for accelerating hypergrowth and profitability. Its next-gen silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries are a game-changer that can disrupt the battery industry.

They provide superior energy density, charge and discharge rates, suitable for every battery application globally. Its business is primarily aerospace and drones as of September 2025, but it is diversified and expanding into new verticals.

Analysts' trends are far more bullish for this stock. They include increasing coverage, a unanimous Buy rating from nine analysts, and a rising consensus price target that forecasts a 45% upside. The revision trend is also critical, as it is bullish and leading to the $18 range, more than 100% of upside from mid-September trading levels.

The price action is bullish. The stock increased by 15% the week of Sept. 8, confirming support at the 30-day EMA and indicating a bullish triangle pattern. The setup has the market poised to advance, potentially rising above $10.50 before the calendar quarter end.

SoundHound AI Gains Traction in Q3

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is experiencing accelerating hyper-growth, both in the previous quarter and is expected to continue in the current quarter. Its business is driven by demand for voice-to-meaning and front-facing automation technology in high-volume industries across the service universe. Business in 2025 is underpinned by an increasing number of clients, expanding deals with existing clients, and growth into new verticals.

Analysts' activity is central to SoundHound’s stock price action. MarketBeat data reveals increasing coverage, firming sentiment, a Moderate Buy rating, and an uptrend in the price target revisions. The consensus assumes the stock is fairly valued in mid-September, but the revision trend is leading to the high-end range, above the critical resistance target.

The price action in SOUN stock is bullish, reflecting increasingly strong support since the April lows. The strength increase is evident in the rising volume and the sharp, upward angle in the moving averages and stochastic oscillator. The stochastic oscillator is of particular interest, as it aligns with an increasing market that has ample room left to run.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.