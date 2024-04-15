3 Hot Stocks That Will Thrive Through 2025 (and Beyond?)

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors are constantly on the outlook for stocks to buy for the long-term and for the reasons to invest into those firms. It’s very simple to identify stocks that are performing well over a recent given period. It’s much more difficult to ascertain whether they will continue to rise or subsequently fall.

My strong belief is that the stocks to buy for the long-term discussed below will thrive. One reason to believe that will be the case is rate cuts. These firms have performed well even without the benefit of actual rate cuts. Once those cuts are enacted, growth is certain to ensue. Of course, they have many other catalysts investors should consider.

Let’s take a look at three stocks to buy for the long-term that have the potential to thrive through 2025.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has evolved into a well-known AI stock, but it wasn’t always that way. Before diving into AI, the company and its shares were primarily known as an intelligence software platform that was the antithesis of most things Silicon Valley.

The result was that the company was often maligned as being the tool of warmongers. As time has gone on the company has changed minds. Recent performance of the firm has a lot to do with that. 2023 was the first profitable year for PLTR on a GAAP basis. Profitability in Q4 capped its 5th consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability.

The company has gained a lot of notoriety for its AI prowess and has multiple products therein. However, I’d also like to note that another reason investors like Palantir is that it is proving its commercial viability. It has long been associated with the defense sector and government spending. However, commercial revenue growth was much stronger than its government counterpart during the most recent quarter. The company is proven that it is more than just another government attache and that should allow it to continue to grow through 2025.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is certainly one of the hottest stocks today. The company is the primary competitor to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the AI chip war.

The question really boils down to one essential factor. Can AMD’s M1300 chips attract a strong following that meaningfully pulls sales away from Nvidia’s h100 chips? More time will be needed for the answer to emerge. What we know now is that the two chips are comparable based on specifications with AMD’s chips outperforming in some applications. However, Nvidia’s chips cost 3 to 6 times as much.

Nvidia has been able to maintain those prices and a dominant position overall. I’m not the most technically adept and I’m not a consumer being forced to make a choice between the two. That said, it seems that much of Nvidia’s advantage can be attributed to clever marketing. That suggests that firms could have a shift in perception that would benefit AMD greatly. Thus, I see AMD either surging forward if perceptions change or continuing to play a pursuer role through 2025. Either scenario should benefit share prices.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is an American firm that produces carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks. The company continues to grow at a rapid pace while also making shrewd moves that should ensure its continued growth.

Chief among those moves is a deal for sales and distribution In Great Britain and Ireland. Results from that deal should be visible in second quarter earnings. During Q4 revenues increased by 95%, reaching $$347.4 million. The company also announced further expansion into New Zealand and Australia.

It’s clear that Celsius is intent on much bigger things in the future. The company will continue its global expansion which should further cement its lead in the market. One of the major questions is whether Celsius can continue to grow at such a rapid rate. Sales increase by 102% in 2023. That’s a tough act to follow for any company. However, CEO John Fieldly sees the same health trends that allowed the company to grow in America existing globally.

On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks. Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing.

