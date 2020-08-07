3 Hot Stocks Killing It With Earnings This Week

There were hundreds of companies stepping up with fresh financials this week. Some stocks really stepped up.

Wayfair (NYSE: W), LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are some names that took off this week after posting blowout quarterly results. Let's take a closer look at why these three publicly traded companies are killing it on the earnings front this week.

Image source: Getty Images.

Wayfair

There's no denying that Wayfair has been one of the market's hottest stocks since the pandemic-related sell-off bottomed out in mid-March. The online furniture retailer is a 14-bagger in that time, and the last two of those bags came this week after another jaw-dropping fiscal performance.

Net revenue soared 84% to $4.3 billion, well ahead of the $4.06 billion that analysts were targeting. The pandemic has proved to be a perfect storm for Wayfair. Many local furniture outlets have been closed during the COVID-19 crisis, driving more shoppers online. Its active customers base has expanded by 46% over the past year. The stay-at-home phase of the pandemic has also inspired more folks to update their furniture pieces.

Wayfair has historically struggled with profitability, but that wasn't a problem this time around. Wayfair's adjusted profit clocked in at $3.13 a share, more than triple the sum that Wall Street pros were modeling. Momentum has continued strongly at Wayfair. Sales are clocking 70% higher so far this quarter. It's growing a lot faster than the 20% year-over-year gain it checked in with for the first quarter of this year.

LivePerson

Another tech stock to rock the earnings clock is LivePerson. The provider of high-tech customer support solutions impressed investors with its strongest top-line growth in nearly a dozen years. LivePerson's 29% increase on the top line may not seem like much when pitted against Wayfair's performance, but this is its healthiest growth since the summer of 2008.

LivePerson offers companies an online chat platform that's proactive, providing live support when it seems the site visitor is growing frustrated or about to abandon a shopping cart. It works. LivePerson signed 134 deals during the quarter, including seven contracts that are expected to generate at least $1 million in revenue during the year ahead.

LivePerson's report was a classic "beat and raise" showing. Its new outlook for all of 2020 sees revenue growing at a 22% to 24% clip. Just three months ago it was modeling 17% to 22% growth.

Fiverr

The gig economy has gained momentum through the coronavirus calamity, and Fiverr has been one the bigger beneficiaries. Fiverr runs a marketplace where folks offer one-off jobs at attractive price points, a bastion of incremental income during these challenging times.

Revenue rose 82% in this week's quarterly report, as a 28% increase in active buyers of the platform's freelance services was boosted by an 18% increase in the average spend per buyer. It's easy to see why folks are making the most of the shelter-in-place phase of the pandemic to make some extra money on the side with their skill sets, but it's also easy to see why the buying demand is there as folks have time to dedicate to new projects or business opportunities.

Wayfair, LivePerson, and Fiverr got the jobs done on the earnings front this week. They have earned their gains -- in more ways than one -- as some of this week's top growth stocks.

