3 Hot Stocks Going Into the Holiday Weekend

Christmas and the new year are just around the corner. After less-than-ideal price action in 2022, investors are undoubtedly curious about what the market has in store for 2023.

Still, despite the less-than-ideal price action in 2022, a few stocks are hot heading into the holiday weekend.

Three stocks – Cal-Maine Foods Inc. CALM, Axonics Modulation Technologies AXNX, and A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK – have all drifted higher over the last week and outperformed the general market, as we can see in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, all three have seen their earnings outlooks improve over the last several months. Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

Cal-Maine Foods primarily produces, grades, packs, and sells fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, and nutritionally-enhanced eggs.

Analysts have upped their earnings outlooks across several timeframes over the last several months, helping land the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CALM’s dividend metrics would please many income-focused investors; the company’s annual dividend currently yields a steep 5.4%, well above its Zacks sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics is focused on the development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction.

The company has witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions across the board, pushing it into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Axonics has been on an impressive earnings streak, exceeding top and bottom line estimates in four consecutive quarters. Impressively, the average EPS beat across this timeframe has been nearly 20%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals is a full-service precious metals trading company offering various products and services. The company sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Like the stocks above, the company’s earnings outlook has turned bright over the last several months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, AMRK has had little issues beating quarterly estimates; the company has exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by at least 25% across seven consecutive quarters.

Just in its latest release, A-Mark Precious Metals delivered a 50% EPS beat and revenue that came in just under expectations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investors can’t wait to close out 2022, carrying hopes that 2023 can bring more prosperity.

A hawkish Federal Reserve, geopolitical issues, and lingering COVID-19 uncertainties have all spoiled the fun year-to-date.

Still, despite the negative sentiment, all three stocks above – Cal-Maine Foods Inc. CALM, Axonics Modulation Technologies AXNX, and A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK – have recently gone on nice runs, giving shareholders some holiday cheer.

