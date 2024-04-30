3 Hot Cannabis Stocks With Multibagger Return Potential Before the Presidential Election

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A January Pew Research survey indicates that 88% of U.S. adults support the legalization of cannabis for medicinal use. Further, 57% adults opine that the legalization should be for recreational use as well. The continued change in public opinion in favor of legalization might imply that it could have a chance of happening relatively soon at the federal level.

With the presidential election due later this year, it’s a good time to look at cannabis stocks to buy for multibagger returns.

While there are growing calls for reclassification of cannabis as a Schedule III drug, that change might be the first step towards legalization. One should also expect more cues from presidential candidates on this hot topic in the coming months.

Considering public opinion, the focus will be to bring legalization back to the table for an accelerated outcome.

This is likely to translate into significant price-action for some of the best cannabis stocks to buy. When President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021, several cannabis stocks delivered multibagger returns within weeks. A similar scenario seems likely in the coming quarters.

Cronos (CRON)

If one had to buy one cannabis stock, Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) would be the pick. It’s worth noting that CRON stock has surged by 51% in the last 12 months. However, the stock remains deeply undervalued.

A big reason to like Cronos is a robust cash buffer. The Company ended 2023 with cash and equivalents of $862 million. Assuming a scenario where cannabis is legalized at the federal level, Cronos will be positioned to make big investments. This is likely through the organic route or potential acquisition.

It’s also worth noting that Cronos had limited focus to Canada and Israel. However, in 2023, the company initiated bigger international expansion plans. Cronos has already entered the medicinal cannabis market of Germany and Australia. With Germany legalizing recreational cannabis, the entry comes at the right time.

From a financial perspective, Cronos expects net change in cash to be positive for the current financial year. This will further boost the company’s financial flexibility to pursue aggressive growth.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCMKTS:CURLF) stock went up about 131% in the last 12 months. However, the stock remains undervalued. Assuming a positive outcome related to federal level legalization, one can expect three or five times returns from current levels of $5.

There are three reasons to be bullish on Curaleaf. First, the company has presence in 17 states in the U.S. This provides flexibility for aggressive expansion once regulatory headwinds wane.

Further, Curaleaf has been making significant inroads in the European markets. The growth strategy includes organic growth and acquisitions. Recently, Curaleaf acquired Northern Green Canada, which was EU-GMP certification. Through this acquisition, Curaleaf intends to boost presence in Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom.

In emerging markets, Australia and New Zealand are potential targets for establishing presence.

Finally, Curaleaf reported subdued revenue growth last year. However, with aggressive expansion, the company expects 2024 to be a catalyst year. As growth accelerates along with potential EBITDA margin expansion, one can expect CURLF stock to surge higher.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) has been the worst performer in the last 12 months among the cannabis stocks discussed. It has, however, surged since March. One can expect this uptrend from undervalued levels to sustain.

A big positive for Canopy Growth in the last few quarters has been cost control. For Q3 2023, Canopy reported adjusted EBITDA loss of $50 million. For Q3 2024, EBITDA losses narrowed to $9 million. The management expects to exit financial year 2024 with positive adjusted EBITDA across all business units.

Besides this, it’s worth noting that Canopy Growth is among the top three players in the German cannabis industry. With the recently legalization of cannabis in the country, Canopy is positioned for accelerated growth.

This will also support margin expansion on a sustained basis. Further, with presence in the U.S., the Company has positioned itself for stellar growth on potential legalization.

