3 Homebuilding Funds to Buy as Construction Spending Rebounds

The U.S. construction sector suffered for months as investments dried up owing to higher borrowing costs. However, the sector is trying to make a steady rebound as price pressures have eased following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut in September.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that construction spending increased in September, driven by an uptick in investment in homebuilding. The homebuilding industry has also made a rebound over the past couple of months, with homebuilder confidence soaring steadily.

Given this positive sentiment, investing in homebuilding funds like T. Rowe Price Real Estate TRREX, Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio FRESX and JHancock Real Estate Securities Fund Class 1 JIREX could be a smart move.

Construction Spending at Highest Level Since May

The Commerce Department reported that construction spending increased by 0.1% in September, reaching $12.5 trillion, the highest level since May. The September figures also came in higher than the expectations of economists, who projected spending to stay flat.

Compared to last year, construction spending saw a significant rise of 4.6%. In the first nine months of this year, total construction spending was $1.6 trillion, a 7.3% jump from $1.5 trillion in the same period last year. The Commerce Department also revised the August figure from the previous estimate of a 0.1% decline to a 0.1% increase.

Construction spending reflects the money that both the government and private companies invest in various projects, such as housing and infrastructure, including roadways. An increase in construction spending suggests a boost in overall economic activity.

Residential construction spending rose by 0.2% to $913.6 billion, while non-residential construction grew by 0.1% to $740 billion. Public construction spending increased by 0.5% to $141 billion.

Private Residential Spending Helping Construction Sector

The Housing Market Index (HMI) from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Wells Fargo revealed that confidence among U.S. homebuilders for new single-family homes increased to 41 in September from 39 in August.

The rise in optimism can be attributed to a decline in mortgage rates, which have hit their lowest level since February. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate now stands at 6.7%, down from 7.18% a year ago. After peaking at 7.76% in October 2023, mortgage rates have significantly dropped.

Lower mortgage rates are encouraging homebuilders to invest more in construction activities. Housing starts for privately owned homes surged by 9.6% in August, reaching an annualized rate of 1.356 million, exceeding the anticipated increase of 2.9%. Also, residential building permits, an indicator of construction activity, rose by 4.9% in August from the previous month, reaching an annualized rate of 1.475 million units.

In September, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 50 basis points for the first time in more than four years, which helped ease pricing pressures and borrowing costs. Market participants are optimistic about a potential 25-basis point rate cut at the Fed’s FOMC meeting this week, which could further benefit the homebuilding and construction sectors.

3 Best Choices

Given the positive sentiment and jump in construction spending, we've chosen three such funds from the real estate sector that are worth a buy. Moreover, these funds have given impressive 3-year and 5-year annualized returns, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), offer a minimum initial investment within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.

The question here is why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolios without the several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are the primary reasons why one should be parking their money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

T. Rowe Price Real Estate fund seeks to provide long-term growth through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. TRREX invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of real estate companies.

T. Rowe Price Real Estate fund has a 3-year and 5-year annualized return of 3.1% and 4.2%, respectively. TRREX’s annual expense ratio is 0.89%, which is lower than the category average of 0.98%. T. Rowe Price Real Estate fund carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio fund aims for above-average income and long-term capital growth, consistent with reasonable investment risk. The majority of FRESX’s assets are invested in securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry and other real estate-related investments.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio fund has three and five-year annualized returns of 3.6% and 4.4%, respectively. FRESX carries an expense ratio of 0.72% compared with the category average of 1.05%. Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all real estate funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

JHancock Real Estate Securities Fund Class 1 seeks appreciation of capital and current income over the long term. JIREX invests primarily in the equity securities of companies engaged in operations related to the real estate sector, which includes real estate investment trusts. JHancock Real Estate Securities Fund Class 1 invests in securities like common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities.

JHancock Real Estate Securities Fund Class 1 has a 3-year and 5-year annualized return of 3.2% and 5.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio of 0.85% is lower than the category average of 0.98%. JIREX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TRREX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FRESX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JIREX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.